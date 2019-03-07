MLB Calendar

March 20-21 Opening series, Seattle vs. Oakland at Tokyo.

March 28 Opening day for other teams, active rosters reduced to 25 players.

April 13-14 St. Louis vs. Cincinnati at Monterrey, Mexico.

May 4-5 Houston vs. Los Angeles Angels at Monterrey, Mexico.

June 3 Amateur draft starts, Secaucus, N.J.

June 13 Detroit vs. Kansas City at Omaha, Neb.

June 15 International amateur signing period closes.

June 19-20 Owners meeting, New York.

June 29-30 New York Yankees vs. Boston at London.

July 2 International amateur signing period opens.

July 9 All-Star Game at Cleveland.

July 21 Hall of Fame induction, Cooperstown, N.Y.

July 31 Last day to trade a player without securing waivers.

Aug. 18 Pittsburgh vs. Chicago Cubs at Williamsport, Pa.

Aug. 31 Last day to be contracted to an organization and be eligible for postseason roster.

Sept. 1 Active rosters expand to 40 players.

Oct. 1-2 Wild-card games.

November TBA Deadline for teams to make qualifying offers to their eligible former players who became free agents, fifth day after World Series.

November TBA Deadline for free agents to accept qualifying offers, 15th day after World Series.

Dec. 2 Last day for teams to offer 2020 contracts to unsigned players on their 40-man rosters.

Dec. 8 Hall of Fame Modern Baseball committee vote announced, San Diego.

Dec. 9-12 Winter meetings, San Diego.

Sports on 03/07/2019