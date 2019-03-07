N. Korea again working at rocket site, images show

SEOUL, South Korea -- Satellite photos showing new activity at a North Korean rocket launch site raised fresh doubts Wednesday that Kim Jong Un will ever give up his drive for nuclear weapons, but President Donald Trump said he was still hoping for the agreement that eluded the leaders at last week's summit.

South Korea's National Intelligence Service provided an assessment about the North's Tongchang-ri launch site to lawmakers during a private briefing Tuesday. North Korea didn't immediately respond in its state media.

"I would be very disappointed if that were happening," Trump told reporters Wednesday at the White House, adding that he would be "very, very disappointed in Chairman Kim." He said it was "a very early report" and that "we'll see what happens. We'll take a look. It will ultimately get solved."

The president said his relationship with the North Korean leader remains "good."

An article from 38 North, a website specializing in North Korea studies, cited commercial satellite imagery as indicating that efforts to rebuild some structures at the site started sometime between Feb. 16 and Saturday.

Dismantling parts of its long-range rocket launch facility was among several steps the North took last year when it entered nuclear talks with the United States and South Korea. North Korea has carried out satellite launches at the site in recent years, resulting in U.N. sanctions over expert claims that they were disguised tests of banned missile technology.

It wasn't immediately clear how the report might affect nuclear diplomacy. Last week's Trump-Kim summit fell apart because of differences over how much sanction relief North Korea could win in return for closing its aging main nuclear complex. The U.S. and North Korea accused each other of causing the summit breakdown, but both sides left the door open for future negotiations.

Trump said Kim told him that North Korea would continue to suspend nuclear and missile tests while negotiations are underway, and South Korea and the U.S. announced last weekend that they are eliminating springtime military drills and replacing them with smaller exercises in an effort to support the talks.

One of the South Korean lawmakers who attended the intelligence briefing said Wednesday that National Intelligence Service Director Suh Hoon said the structures being restored at the launch site include roofs and building doors.

The lawmaker requested anonymity because of the sensitive nature of the information.

He quoted Suh as saying that the move could be preparation to restart long-range rocket launches if nuclear diplomacy completely collapses, or could be an attempt to add structures that could be dramatically blown up in a show of denuclearization commitment when U.S. inspectors visit if negotiations with Washington go well.

The intelligence service said it couldn't confirm the report on Suh's briefing.

The 38 North report published Tuesday said the rail-mounted processing building, which is where space launch vehicles are worked on before they're moved to the launch pad, is being reassembled. It said two support cranes can be seen at the building, and walls have been erected and a new roof added.

At the engine test stand, the website said it appears that the engine support structure is being reassembled. It said new roofs have been installed on the fuel and oxidizer buildings.

The report was written by Jack Liu and Jenny Town.

Beyond Parallel, a website run by the Center for Strategic and International Studies think tank, issued a similar assessment of the Tongchang-ri site. It said satellite imagery taken Saturday, two days after the failed summit, showed North Korea "is pursuing a rapid rebuilding" of the rocket site.

Trump has favored direct talks with Kim, but with no third summit currently under discussion, the next stage of negotiations is likely to be conducted at lower levels. Trump's envoy to North Korea, Steve Biegun, had lunch Wednesday at the State Department with his counterparts from Japan and South Korea. The South Koreans have proposed semiofficial three-way talks with the United States and North Korea as it works to put nuclear diplomacy back on track.

SATELLITE LAUNCHES

After repeated failures, North Korea successfully put a satellite into orbit for the first time in 2012 in a launch from the Tongchang-ri site, which is also known as the Sohae Satellite Launching Station. North Korea had another successful satellite launch in 2016.

North Korea has said its satellite launches are part of its peaceful space development program. None of the country's high-profile missile tests, including three intercontinental ballistic missile launches in 2017, was conducted at the site.

But many outside experts say ballistic missiles and rockets used in satellite launches share similar bodies, engines and other technology. They say each of the North's satellite launches was believed to have improved its missile technology.

After carrying out the third of its three ICBM launches in late 2017, North Korea claimed to be able to attack the mainland United States with nuclear-armed missiles. Foreign missile experts say the North still needs to master a few remaining technologies, such as perfecting a re-entry vehicle, to have functioning ICBMs.

In early 2018, North Korea abruptly expressed its intention to deal away its weapons arsenal in return for political and economic benefits. The North has since suspended nuclear and missile tests, and dismantled its underground nuclear testing site.

Its dismantling of parts of the Tongchang-ri facility occurred at the beginning of U.S.-North Korea negotiations last year. Both the launch pad and engine test stand were in about the same condition since last August, according to the 38 North report.

After a September summit with South Korean President Moon Jae-in in Pyongyang, North Korea's capital, Kim agreed to "permanently shut down" the Tongchang-ri engine test ground and rocket launch pad with the participation of foreign experts.

A statement issued by Kim and Moon categorized the steps as parts of a broader goal to make the Korean Peninsula free from nuclear weapons and nuclear threat. This suggests that North Korea acknowledged that the Tongchang-ri site is a nuclear-related facility.

BOLTON ON SANCTIONS

Separately, U.S. national security adviser John Bolton warned North Korea that it must be willing to completely give up its nuclear weapons program or it may face even tougher sanctions.

"If they're not willing to do it, President Trump has been very clear they're not getting relief from the crushing economic sanctions that have been imposed on them," Bolton told the Fox Business Network on Tuesday evening. "And we'll look at ramping those sanctions up, in fact."

When asked last week whether the U.S. would strengthen sanctions on North Korea, Trump said the sanctions were already strong. "I don't want to talk about increasing sanctions. They're strong," he said at a news conference in Hanoi hours after walking away from the summit. "They have a lot of great people in North Korea that have to live also. And that's important to me."

Any strengthening of sanctions would have to be coordinated with allies and rivals in the United Nations Security Council. Speaking outside the council Wednesday, U.K. envoy Karen Pierce didn't rule out the possibility of more crippling sanctions.

"We need to find a way to get Pyongyang to make those complete, verifiable and irreversible steps," she said. "Obviously, engagement has not yet produced the results we want. So stronger sanctions would be an obvious, hypothetical option."

Bolton said the U.S. wouldn't "buy the same pony that they've sold to previous administrations," calling on North Korea "to go back and reassess their strategy." Accepting Kim's offer, he said, would have "given North Korea a lifeline, giving them a chance to get their breath back economically while potentially still concealing a lot of nuclear weapons capabilities, missiles and the rest of it."

Bolton said on the Lou Dobbs Tonight program that he thought Kim would want to talk to Xi Jinping, the Chinese leader, before engaging with the U.S. again. He said he didn't believe the two leaders spoke as Kim returned to North Korea from Hanoi.

"We're going to see a lot of potential decisions coming out of North Korea, whether they're serious about the talks, whether they want to get back into them and fundamentally whether they're committed to giving up their nuclear weapons program and everything associated with it," Bolton said.

"The president's ready to make a deal, he's ready to meet again," he said. "He's pointed to that bright economic future and if Kim Jong Un decides he wants to take advantage of it, the president's ready to talk to him."

Information for this article was contributed by Hyung-Jin Kim, Kim Tong-Hyung, Deb Riechmann and Matthew Lee of The Associated Press; and by Jennifer Jacobs, John Harney, Youkyung Lee and David Wainer of Bloomberg News.

