North Little Rock police search for man in bank's second robbery within a month

North Little Rock police released surveillance images of a man suspected of robbing a local bank. Photo courtesy of North Little Rock Police.

A man walked into a bank and took an undisclosed amount of cash before fleeing on foot Thursday morning, police in North Little Rock said.

The man entered the Simmons Bank at 3929 McCain Blvd. around 11:15 a.m. and demanded cash, North Little Rock Police Department spokeswoman Carmen Helton said.

She said the man didn’t display a weapon during the incident.

The department posted images of the man suspected in the robbery on its social media pages.

No arrests have been made, as police continued to search for the suspected robber Thursday afternoon.

It’s the second time the Simmons Bank has been robbed in less than a month. The bank is near McCain Mall.

Authorities arrested 24-year-old Cassandra Horton a day after she allegedly entered the bank and demanded cash under similar circumstances to the latest robbery.

She faces aggravated robbery and theft of property charges in Pulaski County.