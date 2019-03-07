PREP BASKETBALL Berryville finally over the hump

The seniors on Berryville's girls basketball team first caught coach Daniel Cornelison's eye as sixth-graders.

Cornelison's arrival at the Carroll County school eight years ago coincided with the start of this group's first taste of competitive hoops in the third grade. By the time they were sixth-graders, it was no secret they were something special, he said.

STATE FINALS SCHEDULE At Bank OZK Arena, Hot Springs Today 5A BOYS Little Rock Hall vs. Marion, 4 p.m. 4A GIRLS Berryville vs. Batesville, 5:45 p.m. 3A BOYS Ashdown vs. Drew Central, 7:30 p.m. Friday 6A GIRLS Bentonville High vs. FS Northside, 2:30 p.m. 6A BOYS FS Northside vs. Bryant, 4:15 p.m. 5A GIRLS Jonesboro vs. LR Christian, 6 p.m. 1A BOYS Nevada vs. Izard County, 7:45 p.m. Saturday 3A GIRLS Mountain View vs. Atkins, noon 2A BOYS England vs. Clarendon, 1:45 p.m. 1A GIRLS Wonderview vs. Rural Special, 3:30 p.m. 4A BOYS Magnolia vs. Mills, 5:15 p.m. 2A GIRLS Riverside vs. Melbourne, 7 p.m.

BERRY, BERRY GOOD In four seasons, the seniors on the Berryville girls basketball team have compiled a 107-33 record and four straight trips to the state semifinals. The Lady Bobcats are making their first state finals appearance. Season^Record^Semifinal result 2016 22-13 Lost to CAC 45-31 2017 22-13 Lost to Pottsville 59-47 2018 32-3 Lost to Riverview 55-52 2019 31-4 Beat Harrison 54-38

"They were beating everybody, even back in the sixth grade," Cornelison said. "You could see it that they were going to be good, and they have been at every level."

Seniors Hannah Morrell, Kelcee Hopper and Baylea Smith formed the nucleus of the girls basketball team as freshmen. Over their four seasons, they have been the key components of a program that is 107-33 and played in four straight state semifinals.

All three players have scored more than 1,000 career points, and all three are likely headed to play at the next level. Morrell, a 6-foot-1 post, is committed to Drury University. Smith, a 5-6 point guard and two-time all-state selection, is considering NorthArk Community College, as is 6-0 forward Hopper.

"To have players of their caliber on a team is a blessing," said Cornelison. "To have all three on the same team at the same time is kind of amazing. We've been blessed to have them for four years."

Until last weekend, although the program has been highly successful, the Lady Bobcats had been unable to take the final step. Three straight seasons Berryville had advanced to the state semifinals, only to come up short of reaching the championship game.

That changed Saturday as Berryville knocked off 4A-1 Conference rival Harrison 54-38 to become the first basketball team in school history -- boys or girls -- to play for a state championship. The Lady Bobcats will take on Batesville at 5:45 p.m. today at Bank OZK Arena in Hot Springs for the Class 4A title.

"It was more of a relief to finally get over the hump our senior year, and that was a really good feeling," said Smith. "We didn't even realize what the score was Saturday until the Harrison coach subbed in players and coach Corn subbed in players.

"To get to go to the sideline and see the look on his face and to hug coach Corn at the end of the game, that is when the realization hit that we're really going to Hot Springs."

Playing together for such a long time has its advantages in terms of court familiarity. But Smith admits it's not always sunshine and rainbows.

"We get on each other's nerves a lot, but it really helps with chemistry on the floor," she said. "We know exactly what the other person is going to do."

Berryville (31-4) lost four times this season to teams in the 4A-1 Conference -- twice to Harrison, and once each to Farmington and Pea Ridge. Cornelison said the brutally tough conference schedule is what put his team over the hump this season.

"There is no doubt it did," Cornelison said. "The teams in our conference are as good as it gets. We played so many close games that our kids did not feel any pressure in the regionals and state, and that is a credit to them. Several teams in our conference could be playing in the championship."

Cornelison also credited a serious injury to a key player as having a big impact on this year's team. Lexy Anderson, the dynamic junior guard, missed a significant amount of time early in the season after suffering an off-season knee injury. In her absence, several younger players had to fill that void, earning significant playing time. When Anderson returned to the lineup, the Lady Bobcats were suddenly loaded with depth.

"We missed Lexy when she was out and having her back has been huge," Cornelison said, "but when she was out it forced some of our other players to really step up and they did. Having that experience down the stretch and in tournament play has made a big difference for us."

The community has embraced this team and will provide for a charter bus to make the drive from Berryville to Hot Springs. But Smith said this trip is not a vacation to the Spa City.

"We're happy we made it, but we're not satisfied if that makes sense," she said. "Our goal all season has been to win a state championship and we are focused on that."

Photo by Charlie Kaijo

Berryville Coach Daniel Cornelison (middle) said he could see something special in the seniors on his team early on. “They were beating everybody, even back in the sixth grade,” Cornelison said. “You could see it that they were going to be good, and they have been at every level.”

Sports on 03/07/2019