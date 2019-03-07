Rick Lee's Oaklawn Park selections and analysis

LEE'S LOCK Awe Emma in the eighth

BEST BET Lovely Flash in the sixth

LONG SHOT Michelle's Grace in the ninth

SUNDAY'S RESULTS 2-9 (22.2 percent)

MEET 62-209 (29.8 percent)

CONFIDENCE RATINGS

****confident choice

***plenty to like

**things to like

*educated guess

1 Purse $26,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up which have never won two races, claiming $16,000

**POCKET PERSONALITY broke poorly and never reached contention in his 2019 debut. He is dropping in class and ran several races last season in New York and California that would easily defeat this field. E RATED followed a 7-length career debut victory with a second-place finish in a restricted stake last summer at Lone Star, and the quick 3-year-old is spotted to contend by a stable having a good meeting. ALEXANDROS finished second at this claiming condition Jan. 26, and he received a confidence boost when the third-place finisher came back to win.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

3 Pocket Personality Cohen Diodoro 9-5

4 E Rated Elliott Holthus 6-1

6 Alexandros Santana Asmussen 2-1

5 Pop Culture Cabrera Milligan 8-1

2 Out of Hydeing FDe La Cruz Cristel 10-1

8 Collection Riquelme Morse 6-1

1 Intrysting Canchari Williamson 12-1

7 Denali Cherokee Richard Deatherage 20-1

2 Purse $24,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up, Arkansas-bred, maiden claiming $16,000

**ALL THE THINGS has been on the sidelines since last April, but she was a clear second in her career debut last March at Oaklawn. She appears to be working well for a strong trainer-rider team. LAURA N LUKAS rallied to third in an encouraging career debut performance, and notice the third-place finisher (Lively Spell) came back to post a clear win in her next race. MISTAKEN LADY had a promising first race last season at Prairie Meadows, and she may not have cared for a muddy track as a beaten favorite in her 2019 unveiling.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

5 All the Things FDe La Cruz Cox 5-2

12 Laura N Lukas Cabrera Hartman 3-1

1 Mistaken Lady Canchari Anderson 9-2

3 Goldie Fastlane Thompson Peitz 6-1

8 Residual Sugar WDe La Cruz McBride 8-1

4 Little Mercy Court Prather 12-1

13 Tommie Trucker Quinonez Pish 4-1

11 Florida Beauty WDe La Cruz Martin 15-1

14 Rocket First Morales Martin 6-1

9 Suspect the Worst Eramia Jackson 20-1

7 Anydayoftheweek Fuentes Petalino 20-1

10 G Nanny Lara McKellar 30-1

2 Aireonblush Harr Cline 20-1

6 Angebellanico Rodriguez Derryberry 30-1

3 Purse $22,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 4-year-olds and up, claiming $6,250

**SUPERCEDE finished 2018 winning five of her last six trips to the post, and she was badly overmatched when sixth best in her first start of the meeting. She should rebound at this low claiming price. SWEET RHAPSODY was beating better last season at Woodbine, and the class dropper may not have liked a muddy and sealed track when finishing seventh Feb. 8. DOROTHE MARIE overcame a slightly troubled trip to win a second straight race, and she is wheeled back at the same claiming price by new and winning connections.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

7 Supercede Bridgmohan Mason 6-1

4 Sweet Rhapsody Mojica McKnight 7-2

6 Dorothe Marie Cohen Broberg 3-1

11 My Darling Sofia Canchari Robertson 5-1

13 My Mystery Morales Ortiz 4-1

9 Blushing Bella Lara Contreras 10-1

2 Nicoles Classygirl Sanjur Mullins 15-1

14 California Breeze Vazquez Villafranco 10-1

5 Jokasa Riquelme Wiggins 15-1

10 Broadway Sticker Quinonez Young 10-1

1 Buch of Daisies WDe La Cruz Cristel 20-1

12 Jean's Beauty Eramia Martin 12-1

3 Northern Connect Cabrera Hiles 15-1

8 Anita Marie FDe La Cruz Puhl 30-1

4 Purse $85,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up, allowance

***CHAUNCEY is a graded stake-placed filly who is adding blinkers after a pair of disappointing races without blinkers, and the Steve Asmussen trainee will be difficult to beat with one of her better races. HINT OF MINT was an entry-level allowance winner just three back at Churchill, and she is back at her best distance following a dull turf race and a wet-track route at Fair Grounds. V J'S BET showed good speed and versatility throughout 2018, and she is working well for trainer James DiVito, who is having a terrific meeting.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

2 Chauncey Santana Asmussen 9-5

1 Hint of Mint Hill Catalano 3-1

7 V J's Bet Cabrera DiVito 7-2

6 Paintergone Borel Loetscher 9-2

4 Shabang Baby FDe La Cruz Martin 8-1

5 Sophie's Angel Sanjur Puhl 12-1

3 Foxy Mischief Court Hiles 15-1

5 Purse $83,000, 1 mile, 3-year-olds and up, maiden special weight.

***TIZ MCNAMARA was forwardly placed when finishing second in an unusually fast maiden race, and he likely needed the race after a long layoff and he has recorded three good subsequent breezes. VERVE'S HUMOR made a belated rally in a useful sprint tune-up, and he is another with some sharp subsequent breezes and he should appreciate two turns. JUSTICE OF WAR is adding blinkers and stretching out following two sprint races. He is the speed of the speed and may not look back.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

7 Tiz McNamara FDe La Cruz Cox 3-1

4 Verve's Humor Cohen Stewart 10-1

3 Justice of War Santana Asmussen 6-1

12 Jeans n' Boots Lara Gorder 8-1

1 Good as Money Vazquez Asmussen 4-1

1a Stock Chain Court Lukas 4-1

5 Flat Out Beautiful Valdivia Stall 10-1

6 Rising Star Borel Jones 8-1

8 Guitarzan Birzer Chleborad 12-1

2 Arguto Rodriguez Zito 10-1

11 Shell Fire Quinonez Von Hemel 15-1

10 Knowyouroptions Eramia Von Hemel 20-1

9 Escaped Cabrera Bird 20-1

6 Purse $48,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-old fillies, starter optional claiming

***LOVELY FLASH withstood early pace pressure before quickly drawing off in a sharp maiden victory, and the steadily improving filly owns the field's fastest Beyer figure. MUCHA MEZQUINA is taking a drop in class following consecutive in-the-money finishes, and she has shown an ability to compete from on or off of the pace. QUE SERA SERA won a key maiden race last September at Churchill, and the quick filly sports several good works leading to her return to the races for winning trainer Joe Sharp.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

4 Lovely Flash Elliott Holthus 7-2

1 Mucha Mezquina Canchari Williamson 9-2

10 Que Sera Sera Vazquez Sharp 6-1

6 Sheza Handfull Fuentes Morse 5-1

2 Merada Santana Asmussen 6-1

9 Headland Valdivia Hobby 6-1

3 Ragatagtag Bridgmohan Mason 10-1

8 Miss Ximena Hill Ortiz 8-1

7 War Ballad Lara Coady 15-1

5 Indicating Cabrera Hartman 20-1

7 Purse $28,000, 1 3/16 miles, 4-year-olds and up, starter allowance

**MINEYEROWNMALONE contested a fast pace in a deceptively good third-place finish, and he was an impressive winner at this extended route distance last spring at Oaklawn. DOCTOR LEE took advantage of a fast pace when defeating a similar field Feb. 16, and he did put three wins together at Remington. His late punch is well suited for the distance. STREET TRUST won a second-level allowance route just two races back at Remington, and he was another too close to a strong pace in his return from a freshening.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

5 Mineyerownmalone Elliott Vance 6-1

7 Doctor Lee Sanjur Puhl 5-2

4 Street Trust Santana Asmussen 4-1

3 Tonedaddy Vazquez Asmussen 6-1

9 Red Again Hill Shorter 10-1

1 Sure Thing Sheila Lara Broberg 3-1

6 Get That Box Birzer Smith 15-1

2 Ucanthankmelater Cabrera Matthews 12-1

1a Star Dog Cohen Broberg 3-1

8 Husky Clipper Canchari Cox 20-1

8 Purse $84,000, 1 1/16 miles, fillies and mares, 4-year-olds and up, allowance optional claiming

AWE EMMA*** set a quick pace and kept on rolling in a 9-length, 2-turn maiden victory, and she appears to be vastly improved as a 4-year-old. HONOR RIDE led past every pole but the last one in a clear runner-up allowance finish at Churchill, and the winner of the race came back to win again, and this one appears to be training like a mare ready to compete. TRUEAMERICANBEAUTY won consecutive optional claiming races this winter at Turfway Park, and she is the front-running half of a Cipriano Contreras-trained entry.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

8 Awe Emma Court Asmussen 2-1

5 Honor Ride Elliott Forster 3-1

1a Trueamericanbeauty WDe La Cruz Contreras 5-1

1 Wholehearted Lara Contreras 5-1

6 Cuddle Kitten FDe La Cruz Martin 5-1

2 Whispering Speaker Cohen McKnight 5-1

3 Cash Register Vazquez Villafranco 12-1

4 Rose to Glory Canchari Cox 15-1

7 Triple Kapalua Santana Hiles 20-1

9 Purse $84,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares which have never won two races, Arkansas-bred, allowance

**MICHELLE'S GRACE has not raced in eight months, but she won her career debut last winter at Oaklawn and finished second at this level in her second race. Moreover, she had a sharp 5-furlong breeze Feb. 28 and may be ready to surprise. FIREWATER ROCKET finished second in the 2018 Rainbow Miss at Oaklawn, and she is clearly the quickest filly in the field and is strictly the one to beat. TIGER BAIT defeated maiden-claimers over wet footing by 14-widening lengths, and she is a repeat candidate if able to duplicate the performance on a fast surface.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

12 Michelle's Grace FDe La Cruz Martin 15-1

3 Firewater Rocket Morales Gorder 3-1

5 Tiger Bait Lara Broberg 5-2

8 Dixie Flyer Birzer Chleborad 5-1

2 Owe Her One Canchari Martin 10-1

4 Joy in the Journey Vazquez Altamirano 8-1

6 All About Clara Cabrera Dixon 15-1

10 Ordained Kiss Rodriguez Caldwell 15-1

11 Fetch's Mon Court Fires 12-1

9 Bendi Blu WDe La Cruz McBride 20-1

7 Beautiful Honduras Mojica Deatherage 15-1

1 Wewoka Richard Dixon 20-1

EXOTIC POSSIBILITIES

The second race starts a double with two full fields so I recommend going three deep in the second, and four deep in the third race. The sixth begins a 50-cent Pick-4 and I like three fillies in the race. The seventh race is contentious and spreading out is the logical thing to do. The eighth may have a single in Awe Emma, but those with additional money may want to spread a bit. The ninth race has a solid chalk in Firewater Rocket, but his lack of recent racing may make him vulnerable to bigger-priced horses.

Sports on 03/07/2019