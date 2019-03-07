Robbery try at northeast Arkansas pizza restaurant ends with gunfire, authorities say

A robbery attempt at a Papa Johns Pizza location in northeast Arkansas ended in gunfire on Wednesday night, but no injuries were report, authorities said.

Officers with the Jonesboro Police Department said they were dispatched around 8:45 p.m. to the chain's restaurant on Caraway Road around.

Witnesses told police that a young, black male entered the restaurant, pointed a gun at employees and demanded money. At some point the weapon went off, but no one was hit. The gunman then left the business in an unknown direction, a news release said..

The pizza place located on Caraway Road is less than a quarter-mile from the headquarters of the Jonesboro Police Department.