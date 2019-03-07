Security protocols panel gains steam

The Senate approved creating a 10-member committee that would develop a suggested standard security protocol of best practices for admission to public events held at arenas, stadiums, auditoriums and other facilities.

The Senate voted 27-4 to approve House Bill 1415 by Rep. Brian Evans, R-Cabot, sending it to the governor. The Uniform Security Protocol for Arkansas Public Events Committee would meet for the first time no later than Sept. 30 and report its findings and recommendations to the Department of Emergency Management by Dec. 31.

Sen. Kim Hammer, R-Benton, said he wants the most competent people to be appointed to the committee regardless of their race or gender, after Democratic Sens. Linda Chesterfield and Joyce Elliott, both of Little Rock, questioned how diverse the committee would be.

In response to Hammer's remarks, Elliott said "that's very insulting." Some people don't talk about qualifications unless the issue of race comes up, she said.

-- Michael R. Wickline