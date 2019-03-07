Spring training notes

Los Angeles Angels second baseman Luis Rengifo, right, throws to first after forcing out Colorado Rockies' Mark Reynolds at second base in the second inning of a spring training baseball game Wednesday, March 6, 2019, in Scottsdale, Ariz. Rockies' Pat Valaika was safe at first on the fielder's choice play. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

ROYALS

Perez has surgery

SURPRISE, Ariz. -- Royals catcher Salvador Perez underwent Tommy John surgery Wednesday to repair a torn ligament in his right elbow, a procedure that will sideline the six-time All-Star for the upcoming season.

The surgery was performed in Los Angeles by Dr. Neal ElAttrache, the Dodgers' team physician. The recovery time is usually about a year, meaning Perez could be back for opening day next season.

"We fully expect Salvy to return to our club once healthy and continue to play with the passion and enjoyment that he has played with since joining our organization," Royals General Manager Dayton Moore said.

Perez hurt his elbow during drills last Wednesday. He informed Royals trainer Nick Kenney about the pain the following day and underwent an MRI exam that revealed the tear. Perez then headed to Los Angeles for a second opinion Tuesday that confirmed the extent of the injury.

CARDINALS

Molina in camp game

TAMPA, Fla. -- St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina took another step in his comeback from left knee surgery in December by catching opening-day starter Miles Mikolas in a camp game Wednesday.

Molina, a nine-time All-Star, took part in a game played at the team's complex in Jupiter, Fla., that included players that didn't travel for the Cardinals' 9-5 road victory over the New York Yankees.

Molina, 36, has not played in a spring training game. He has averaged 133 games behind the plate over the past three seasons.

Mikolas went 18-4 with a 2.83 ERA and was an NL All-Star last season.

ASTROS

Bregman's back stiff

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. -- Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman left Wednesday's 11-5 victory over the Miami Marlins because of back stiffness.

Bregman walked in the first inning and was replaced after the second. He was playing his third spring training game following arthroscopic elbow surgery on Jan. 11.

Astros Manager A.J. Hinch said Bregman probably will be held out a day and return to the lineup on Friday.

RANGERS

RHP Leclerc gets deal

SURPRISE, Ariz. -- Right-hander Jose Leclerc and the Texas Rangers have agreed to a $14.75 million, four-year contract, a deal that covers the seasons the closer would be eligible for salary arbitration.

Texas has options for 2023 and 2024, the first two seasons after he would be eligible for free agency.

Leclerc, 25, became the Rangers' closer last season and went 2-3 with a 1.56 ERA and 12 saves in 16 chances. He converted his final 12 chances and finished with a 21-inning scoreless streak. He led big league relievers with a .126 opponents' batting average.

Texas announced the deal Wednesday.

YANKEES

Severino back in 2 weeks

TAMPA, Fla. -- New York Yankees ace Luis Severino expects to resume a throwing program in two weeks.

Severino will miss his scheduled opening-day start on March 28 because of right-shoulder inflammation. He was scratched from his first planned spring-training start on Tuesday after feeling discomfort after throwing his first slider in a pregame bullpen session.

Severino underwent an MRI on Tuesday.

