State fishing report

CENTRAL;BASS;BREAM;CATFISH;CRAPPIE

BREWER;Poor;--;--;Poor

BISHOP PARK PONDS;--;--;--;--

CLEAR;;Poor;Poor;Poor;Poor

CONWAY;Good;Fair;Fair;Good

GREERS FERRY;Good;--;Fair;Excellent

HARRIS BRAKE;Fair;Poor;Poor;Fair

MAUMELLE;Poor;Poor;--;Poor

NORRELL;--;--;--;--

OVERCUP;--;--;--;--

LAKE PECKERWOOD;Fair;--;Fair;Fair

PICKTHORNE;--;--;--;--

SALINE RIVER (BENTON);--;--;--;--

SUNSET;--;--;--;--

VALENCIA;--;--;--;--

WILLASTEIN;--;--;--;--

WINONA;--;--;--;--

ARKANSAS RIVER (CADRON);--;--;--;--

ARKANSAS RIVER (LITTLE ROCK);Fair;Poor;--;Good

ARKANSAS RIVER (MAUMELLE POOL);Fair;--;--;Good

ARKANSAS RIVER (MORRILTON);--;--;--;--

LITTLE MAUMELLE RIVER;Good;Poor;--;Good

LITTLE RED RIVER (GREERS FERRY TAILWATER) Two generators are running around the clock, creating high water conditions. This pattern eliminates wade fishing. High water requires long leaders and weight. Working the shoreline with streamers is an effective fly-fishing method in high waters. Egg patterns, San Juan worms, and micro jigs are also effective. Hot pink, cotton candy and white bodies on chartreuse jigheads are recommended for Trout Magnet spin fishing.

NORTH;BASS;BREAM;CATFISH;CRAPPIE

BULL SHOALS;--;--;--;--

NORFORK;--;--;--;--

WHITE RIVER Six to seven generators are creating high water. Rainbow trout have been biting 1/4-ounce Rooster Tails with white skirts and orange bodies, shrimp and white egg patterns. Big brown trout are hitting large stickbaits.

NORFORK TAILWATER To lower the water level in Lake Norfork, the Army Corps of Engineers will open six gates 1 foot each, releasing about 4,500 cfs as well as 6,000 cfs releases from the two power generation turbines for a total combined release of 10,500 cfs, or the equivalent of three hydropower turbines at full power. This will eliminate wade fishing. The most productive flies have been small midge patterns like ruby midges, root beer midges and zebra midges. Black or red with silver wire and silver bead are best. Soft hackles like the green butt are working well, too. Egg patterns also have been productive. Double-fly nymph rigs have been very effective. Try a small Y2K suspended 18 inches below a brightly colored San Juan worm. Best colors are hot fluorescent pink or cerise. The fishing is better in the morning.

SOUTH-CENTRAL;BASS;BREAM;CATFISH;CRAPPIE

FELSENTHAL;--;--;--;--

WHITE OAK;--;--;--;--

NORTHWEST;BASS;BREAM;CATFISH;CRAPPIE

BEAVER;Poor;Poor;Poor;Good

BEAVER TAILWATER Fishing from a boat is ideal in flowing water. Trout have been hitting 1/4-ounce jigs in various colors and PowerBaits fished under light terminal tackle between Spider Creek and Parker Bottoms.

FAYETTEVILLE;--;--;--;--

SEQUOYAH;Poor;Poor;Fair;Poor

NORTHEAST;BASS;BREAM;CATFISH;CRAPPIE

CROWN;--;--;--;--

SPRING RIVER The river is up, and you have to get baits deep to catch trout. Extra weight on flies or a sink tip fly line can be helpful. Y2Ks and big Woollies have been the go-to flies. Double nymph rigs can work well also. Fluorescent orange and red Trout Magnets and Flicker Shad are working well for spin fishers.

SOUTHWEST;BASS;BREAM;CATFISH;CRAPPIE

COLUMBIA;--;--;--;--

MILLWOOD;Fair;--;Good;Good

GREESON;Fair;Fair;Fair;Good

WEST-CENTRAL;BASS;BREAM;CATFISH;CRAPPIE

ATKINS;Good;Poor;Poor;Poor

BAILEY;--;--;--;--

CATHERINE;Poor;Poor;Poor;Poor

DARDANELLE;Good;Fair;Good;Good

DEGRAY;--;--;--;--

HAMILTON;--;--;--;--

NIMROD;Good;Poor;Good;Poor

OUACHITA;Good;--;--;Poor

LAKE HAMILTON TAILWATER The Carpenter Dam tailwaters is cloudy. Trout despise muddy conditions and will not bite while the lake is rising. Trout behavior will return to normal a few days after the lake has been brought back to normal levels.

SOUTHEAST;BASS;BREAM;CATFISH;CRAPPIE

ARKANSAS RIVER (PINE BLUFF POOL);--;--;--;--

ARKANSAS RIVER (POOL 2);--;--;--;--

BEAR CREEK Fair -- -- Good

CANE CREEK;--;--;--;--

CHICOT;Poor;Poor;Poor;Poor

MONTICELLO;--;--;--;--

STORM CREEK;--;--;--;--

