State NCAA Division I basketball roundups

CENTRAL ARKANSAS 91, SAM HOUSTON STATE 87

The University of Central Arkansas kept its Southland Conference Tournament hopes alive and gave conference leader Sam Houston State just its second league loss on Wednesday in Huntsville, Texas.

DeAndre Jones hit 6 of 6 free throws in the final 25 seconds to seal the upset. Jones led the Bears (12-18, 7-10 Southland Conference) with 22 points. Hayden Koval scored 16 points, Thatch Unruh had 14 and Eddy Kayouloud chipped in with 13.

Jared Chatham, who came off the bench to score a career-high 16 points, scored consecutive baskets with 3:50 and 2:20 remaining to hold off the Bearkats (20-10, 15-2), who had won three consecutive games and 16 of their past 17. Leading 85-84, the Bears turned the ball over on an errant pass by Jones, but he grabbed a rebound on the other end. Jones then made two free throws for an 87-84 lead with 24.3 seconds left and got a steal on the other end with 9.2 seconds remaining.

His next two free throws made it 89-84 before Cameron Delaney hit a three-pointer for Sam Houston State with 4.6 seconds left. Jones then hit two more free throws with four seconds remaining.

"I'm excited for how we played," Coach Russ Pennell said. "You've got one week to go [in the regular season], you have long odds of making your conference tournament, but it shows the character of these kids. As long as there was a chance, they were going to give everything they could."

The Bears close the regular season at Northwestern (La.) State on Saturday, needing a victory to assure a third consecutive trip to the Southland Conference Tournament in Katy, Texas, next week.

SAM HOUSTON STATE 71, CENTRAL ARKANSAS 59

Sam Houston State used a 10-0 third-quarter run to give itself a 14-point lead in spoiling the University of Central Arkansas' home finale Wednesday at the Farris Center in Conway.

The Bearkats' 10-0 run put the game away as the Sugar Bears (11-16, 6-11 Southland Conference) could not get to within 10 points the remainder of the way.

The Sugar Bears were held to 37 percent shooting, while the Bearkats (16-11, 11-6) shot 47.5 percent.

Freshman Alana Canady led UCA with 12 points, with senior Kamry Orr adding 10 to go with 7 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals and a blocked shot. Senior Alanie Fisher had 10 points, 5 rebounds and 3 assists. Hannah Langhi had 10 points and 6 rebounds in 16 minutes off the bench for the Sugar Bears who now travel to Natchitoches, La., for its regular-season finale against Northwestern State on Saturday.

Amber Leggett had 21 points and 8 rebounds to lead the Bearkats who got 12 points from Jenniffer Oramas and 11 more from Jaylonn Walker.

