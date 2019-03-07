FOOTBALL

Atterberry steps down

Bo Atterberry, who was named Arkansas Tech University's coach in December, has resigned because of health reasons and has been replaced by Kyle Shipp, the school announced Wednesday.

Shipp recently rejoined the Wonder Boys as offensive coordinator before the promotion, which is pending formal approval by the university's board of trustees. He played for the Wonder Boys for three seasons, including the 2004 NCAA Division II playoff team, and served as a student and graduate assistant at Arkansas Tech before serving as a graduate assistant at Arkansas State University for two seasons.

Shipp spent the past five seasons as the offensive coordinator at the University of Arkansas at Monticello, where he helped the Boll Weevils average 398.6 yards per game in total offense to post their first wining season since 2008.

BASEBALL

Golden Lions fall to Bulldogs

The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff managed just five hits and scored its only run when Brandon Simon grounded into a double play in the eighth inning as the Golden Lions fell to No. 8 Mississippi State 14-1 on Wednesday at Dudy Noble Field in Starkville, Miss.

The Bulldogs (12-1) used 2 RBI singles to take a 2-0 lead in the second inning, then broke the game open with 8 runs in the seventh inning and 4 more in the eighth inning. Justin Foscue led the Bulldogs by going 4 for 5 with 3 runs scored and 2 RBI. Jake Mangum and Marshall Gilbert had two hits each for Mississippi State.

Nick Kreutzer has reached base in every game this season and Bryce Roesch has reached base in eight consecutive games for UAPB (2-10). Colton Bochtler (0-1) took the loss after allowing 2 earned runs on 6 hits with 3 strikeouts, 2 wild pitches and 1 walk.

Southern Arkansas ranked ninth

Southern Arkansas University jumped up nine spots to No. 9 in the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association poll released Wednesday.

The rise in the poll includes a doubleheader split against Harding University, a midweek victory over Mississippi College and a weekend sweep of Northwestern Oklahoma State.

The Muleriders are also tied for the top spot in the NCAA Division II Central Region rankings with St. Cloud State. Harding is seventh in the Central Region rankings, followed by Arkansas Tech University at No. 8. The University of Arkansas at Fort Smith is ranked ninth in the South Central Region rankings.

SOFTBALL

SAU unanimously tops poll

Southern Arkansas University received all 16 first-place votes and sits atop the National Fastpitch Coaches Association poll released Wednesday.

It's the first time in program history for the Muleriders to be ranked No. 1. Their previous highest ranking was No. 2 on March 8, 2017.

The Muleriders went 7-0 last week, including three victories over Harding University, which received votes in the poll. Southern Arkansas also maintained its top spot in the NCAA Division II Central Region rankings.

UCA loses at Memphis

The University of Central Arkansas had just three hits and held Memphis to five, but one was an RBI single by Regan Hadley in the fourth inning that gave the Tigers a 1-0 victory over the Bears on Wednesday in Memphis.

Kaylyn Shepherd, Libby Morris and Cylla Hill had hits for UCA (11-10). Shepherd has reached base in 21 consecutive games. Kamryn Coleman (1-3) took the loss after allowing the lone run on 3 hits with 3 walks and 1 strikeout.

