THE WEEKEND TEN: Places to go and things to do

1 SUPERHEROES

A wide array of heroes and villains will do battle when Marvel Universe Live brings Spider-Man, Captain America, Hulk and their friends and enemies to North Little Rock's Verizon Arena, 7 p.m. Friday; 11 a.m., 3 and 7 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. Sunday. Tickets are $15-$60. Call (800) 745-3000 or visit ticketmaster.com.

2 SPIDER

A creative spider and a hopeful pig demonstrate inter-species friendship in Charlotte's Web, adapted by Joseph Robinette from the E.B. White children's classic, 7 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. Saturday-Sunday through March 31, plus 2 p.m. March 19-22 spring-break matinees, at the Arkansas Arts Center Children's Theatre, East Ninth and Commerce streets, Little Rock. An opening-night celebration follows Friday's show; March 15 is Pajama Night, with an ASL performance March 16. Tickets are $12.50, $10 for Arts Center members. Call (501) 372-4000 or visit arkansasartscenter.org.

3 SOFT

Celebrate farming and woolly quadrupeds at Alpacapalooza, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday at Heifer Village, 1 World Ave., Little Rock. The event features food trucks, crafts and alpacas to meet and greet. Admission is free. Visit heifer.org.

4 SALE

Sale books are $1 (paperbacks) and $2 (hardbacks), 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday at the FOCAL Used Book Sale, in the basement of Central Arkansas Library Main Library, 100 Rock St., Little Rock. An evening shopping event 5-7 p.m. today gives Friends of Central Arkansas Libraries members first pick; members also can enter early, at 9 a.m. Friday-Saturday. Memberships sold during the sale and admission is free. Proceeds benefit book-club kits and Summer Reading Club materials for branches and children's programming at the Main Library. Call (501) 918-3000 or visit cals.org.

5 (BLUE) SUEDE SHOES

Travis Ledoyt, "The World's Best Young Elvis," returns to Murry's Dinner Playhouse, 6323 Colonel Glenn Road, Little Rock, for shows at 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday and 12:45 and 6:45 p.m. Sunday. Doors and the buffet open 90 minutes before curtain time. Tickets are $35 Thursday and Sunday night, $37 Friday-Saturday, $33 for the Sunday matinee, $25 show-only and for children 15 and younger. Call (501) 562-3131 or visit Murrysdp.com.

6 SUPPORT

Music, comedy, refreshments and art make for an entertaining evening at Black & Gold, 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Weekend Theater, 1001 W. Seventh St., Little Rock. The fundraiser will include performances by Foul Play Cabaret and local performers. Tickets are $30 in advance, $40 at the door. Call (501) 374-3761 or visit weekendtheater.org.

7 SHORTAGE

In a Gotham-like city, a water shortage, caused by a 20-year drought, has led to a government-enforced ban on private toilets, until a hero starts a revolution for freedom in Urinetown — The Musical (music by Mark Hollmann, lyrics by Hollmann and Greg Kotis, book by Kotis). It's onstage, 7:30 p.m. today-Saturday and March 14-16 and 21-23, 2:30 p.m. Sunday and March 17 and 24, at the Studio Theatre, 320 W Seventh St., Little Rock. Tickets are $25, $20 for senior citizens (65-plus), military and students. Visit centralarkansastickets.com; for more information, call (501) 374-2615 or visit studiotheatrelr.com.

8 SOUTH ON MAINE

New Orleans brass/funk/rock band Bonerama performs at 8 p.m. today at South on Main, 1304 Main St., Little Rock, part of the Oxford American's 2018-19 Concert Series and subsidiary Archetypes & Troubadours Series. Doors open at 6. Sponsors are Chris and Jo Harkins and J. Mark and Christy Davis. Tickets are $25-$36. Call (800) 293-5949 or visit metrotix.com.

9 SOLES

Tap dance company Untapped will hold its fifth annual Rhythm & Soles fundraiser gala, 7:30 p.m. Friday at Cranford & Co., 512 Main St., Little Rock. Tickets — $45, $30 for students — include includes open beer-and-wine bar, a raffle and silent auction and performances by Untapped's professional company and the Untapped Youth Ensemble. Visit untappedlittlerock.org.

10 SHADES OF YELLOW

Camden is in full bloom and ready to show off at the 26th annual Camden Daffodil Festival, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, centered on 205 W. Washington St., Camden. Garden and historic home tours, music, arts and crafts and Saturday's big Championship Steak Cook-Off are all on the schedule for this year's festival. General admission is free but there are fees for some activities. (Cost for the steak cook-off is $22.) Call (870) 836-9243 or visit camdendaffodilfestival.com.

Weekend on 03/07/2019