Three Berryville seniors land at final destination

The seniors on Berryville's girls basketball team first caught coach Daniel Cornelison's eye as sixth-graders.

Cornelison's arrival at the Carroll County school eight years ago coincided with the start of this group's first taste of competitive basketball in the third grade. By the time they were sixth-graders, it was no secret they were something special, he said.

"They were beating everybody, even back in the sixth grade," Cornelison said. "You could see it that they were going to be good, and they have been at every level."

Seniors Hannah Morrell, Kelcee Hopper and Baylea Smith formed the nucleus of the Berryville girls basketball team as freshmen. Over their four seasons, they have been the key components of a program that is 107-33 and played in four consecutive state semifinals.

All three players have scored more than 1,000 career points and all three are likely headed to play at the next level. Morrell, a 6-1 post, is committed to Drury University. Smith, a 5-6 point guard and two-time all-state selection, is considering North Arkansas Community College, as is 6-0 forward Hopper.

"To have players of their caliber on a team is a blessing," Cornelison said. "To have all three on the same team at the same time is kind of amazing. We've been blessed to have them for four years."

Until last weekend -- although the program has been highly successful -- the Lady Bobcats had been unable to take the final step. Berryville had advanced to the state semifinals three consecutive seasons, only to come up short of reaching the championship game.

That changed Saturday as Berryville knocked off 4A-1 Conference rival Harrison 54-38 to become the first basketball team in school history -- boys or girls -- to play for a state championship. The Lady Bobcats will take on Batesville at 5:45 p.m. today at Bank OZK Arena in Hot Springs for the Class 4A state title.

"It was more of a relief to finally get over the hump our senior year, and that was a really good feeling," Smith said. "We didn't even realize what the score was Saturday until the Harrison coach subbed in players and Coach Corn subbed in players.

"To get to go to the sideline and see the look on his face and to hug Coach Corn at the end of the game, that is when the realization hit that we're really going to Hot Springs."

Playing together for such a long time has its advantages in terms of court familiarity. But Smith admits it's not always sunshine and rainbows.

"We get on each other's nerves a lot, but it really helps with chemistry on the floor," she said. "We know exactly what the other person is going to do."

Berryville (31-4) lost four times this season to teams in the 4A-1 Conference -- twice to Harrison, and once each to Farmington and Pea Ridge. Cornelison said the brutally tough conference schedule is what put his team over the hump.

"There is no doubt it did," Cornelison said. "The teams in our conference are as good as it gets. We played so many close games that our kids did not feel any pressure in the regionals and state, and that is a credit to them. Several teams in our conference could be playing in the championship."

Cornelison also credited a serious injury to a key player as having a big impact on this year's team. Junior guard Lexy Anderson missed a significant amount of time early in the season after suffering an offseason knee injury. In her absence, several younger players filled that void, thus earning significant playing time. When Anderson returned to the lineup, the Lady Bobcats were suddenly loaded with depth.

"We missed Lexy when she was out and having her back has been huge," Cornelison said, "but when she was out it forced some of our other players to really step up and they did. Having that experience down the stretch and in tournament play has made a big difference for us."

The community has embraced the team and will provide for a charter bus for the drive from Berryville to Hot Springs. But Smith said this trip is not a vacation to the Spa City.

"We're happy we made it, but we're not satisfied if that makes sense," she said. "Our goal all season has been to win a state championship and we are focused on that."

4A girls

BERRYVILLE LADY BOBCATS VS. BATESVILLE LADY PIONEERS

Time 5:45 p.m.

PROBABLE STARTERS

BERRYVILLE

NO. POS. PLAYER HT. CL

3 G McKayla Hussey 5-5 Sr.

12 G Lexy Anderson 5-8 Jr.

20 F Kelcee Hopper 6-0 Sr.

24 G Baylee Smith 5-6 Sr.

41 F Hannah Morrell 6-1 Sr.

KEY RESERVES Lilli Compton, 5-3, So.; Jordan

Estepp, 5-9, Jr.

COACH Daniel Cornelison

CONFERENCE 4A-1

RECORD 31-4

POSTSEASON RESULTS def. Warren 56-46 (first round), def. Pulaski Academy 61-50 (state quarterfinals), def. Harrison 54-38 (state semifinals)

BATESVILLE

NO. POS. PLAYER HT. CL

21 G Erin Haigwood 5-6 Sr.

23 G Reese Gardner 5-7 Jr.

24 G Taylor Griffin 5-7 Sr.

25 F Alley Edwards 6-1 Sr.

30 G Izzy Higginbottom 5-8 So.

KEY RESERVES Jalise Stewart, 6-1, So.; Kaylee

Clark, 5-10, So.

COACH Stan Fowler

CONFERENCE 4A-3

RECORD 29-3

POSTSEASON RESULTS def. Farmington 72-59 (state quarterfinals), def. Brookland 70-63 (state semifinals)

NOTEWORTHY Batesville has won 21 of its past 22 games. Its only loss during that span was to 4A-3 Conference rival Brookland in the 4A-3 Conference championship game Feb. 16. … Berryville was a No. 2 seed from the Class 4A North Region, but avenged its loss to 4A-1 champion Harrison in the regional final Feb. 23 with a 16-point victory over the Lady Goblins in the state semifinals Saturday at Magnolia. …The Lady Pioneers are making their first state final appearance since 1992 when they won the Class AAAA title. … The Lady Bobcats will be playing in their first state championship game. … Batesville will attempt to win its sixth state championship. … Lady Pioneers sophomore guard Izzy Higginbottom scored 29 points in a victory over Brookland in the state semifinals Saturday.

Sports on 03/07/2019