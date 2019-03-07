Business news in brief

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., joined by Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., left, announces the "Save The Internet Act" congressional Democrats' plan to reinstate "net neutrality" rules that President Donald Trump repealed in 2017, during an event at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, March 6, 2019. The bill is sponsored by Rep. Mike Doyle, D-Pa., right, with House Energy and Commerce Committee Chair Frank Pallone, D-N.J., far right. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Trump's remarks cited in Huawei case

VANCOUVER, British Columbia -- The lawyer for a senior executive of Chinese tech giant Huawei arrested in Canada on a U.S. extradition warrant said Wednesday that comments by President Donald Trump suggest the case against her is politically motivated.

Attorney Richard Peck referred to Trump's comments during a brief court appearance by Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou. Canada arrested Meng, the daughter of Huawei's founder, on Dec. 1. She is wanted in the U.S. on fraud charges.

The U.S. and China have tried to keep Meng's case separate from their trade dispute, although Trump has said that he would consider intervening in the case if it would help forge a trade deal with Beijing.

Peck called the case unique, saying there are "concerns about political characters, motivation, comments by the U.S. president."

The lawyer said the case is complex and will take time, and as a result the defense and prosecution have agreed to wait until May 8 to fix a date for an extradition hearing.

Meng is free on bail in Vancouver and living in one of her two multimillion-dollar homes in the city.

Democrats unveil 'Net neutrality' bill

NEW YORK -- Top congressional Democrats have announced legislation to restore President Barack Obama-era "Net neutrality" rules that seek to bar Internet service providers such as AT&T and Comcast from playing favorites with websites and services.

The bill will face a tough time becoming law, despite Democrats' control of the House. But the effort could give Democrats political points on consumer protections that a regulator -- appointed by President Donald Trump -- helped to repeal in the name of reducing regulation.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Wednesday that the bill will be up for a vote in the House in a "matter of weeks." A Senate version of the bill will have a tougher time, because Republicans are in the majority. Furthermore, the White House supported the repeal that this bill is trying to reverse.

The Net neutrality rules had banned cable, wireless and other broadband providers from blocking or slowing down websites and apps of their choosing, or charging Netflix and other video services extra to reach viewers faster.

The Federal Communications Commission adopted the rules in 2015, when Democrats had the majority, only to repeal them in 2017 under a new, Republican chairman.

Facebook chief outlines privacy vision

SAN FRANCISCO -- Mark Zuckerberg said Facebook will start to emphasize new privacy-shielding messaging services, a shift apparently intended to blunt privacy criticisms of the company.

In effect, the Facebook co-founder and chief executive officer promised to transform the service from a company known for devouring the personal information shared by its users to one that gives people more ways to communicate in truly private fashion, with their intimate thoughts and pictures shielded by encryption in ways that Facebook itself can't read.

But Zuckerberg didn't suggest any changes to Facebook's core newsfeed-and-groups-based service, or to Instagram's social network, currently one of the fastest-growing parts of the company. That didn't sit well with critics.

"He's kind of pulled together this idea that the thing that matters most to people is privacy between peers and one-to-one communication, ignoring completely the idea that people also value their privacy from Facebook," said Forrester analyst Fatemeh Khatibloo.

Zuckerberg laid out his vision in a Wednesday blog post, after a rocky two-year period in which the company has weathered a series of revelations about its leaky privacy controls. That included the sharing of personal information from as many as 87 million users with a political data-mining firm that worked for the 2016 Trump campaign.

Since the 2016 election, Facebook has also taken flak for the way Russian agents used its service to target U.S. voters with divisive messages and for being a conduit for political misinformation. Zuckerberg faced two days of congressional interrogation over these and other subjects last April.

Swiss firm to build copters in Louisiana

LAFAYETTE, La. -- A Swiss company says it will assemble helicopters in Louisiana, creating 120 jobs.

Gov. John Bel Edwards and the chief executive officer of Kopter Group AG made the announcement Tuesday in Lafayette.

Kopter will lease a facility from the Lafayette Regional Airport that was previously the home of a Bell Helicopter operation that closed in August.

The Kopter Production and Product Support Center will deliver SH09 models throughout the Western Hemisphere. At least 50 percent of the company's supplier will be United States-based businesses.

Kopter Group will invest more than $4 million in new equipment for the building.

Economic development officials in Louisiana estimate the plant will create another 150 jobs.

120,000 gallons of distillery mash spills

BARDSTOWN, Ky. -- Roughly 120,000 gallons of would-be bourbon have spilled at a Kentucky distillery.

News outlets report two people were injured in the fermented mash spill Tuesday at the Barton 1792 Distillery in Bardstown, where a storage collapse last year left thousands of barrels in a mountainous heap. The injured have been released from a hospital.

Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet spokesman John Mura says a leg of a 55,000-gallon tank gave way and flipped a container holding the mash. He says 10,000 gallons ran into a storm drain to a stream, but officials don't believe there's a threat to drinking water.

Tesla to lay off more California workers

Tesla will cut 81 more jobs at its Fremont, Calif., plant, bringing the total layoffs this month at its main factory to 883.

The additional job cuts, revealed in an updated filing with California's Employment Development Department dated Friday, mostly target service technicians and tech-support specialists.

Another new filing shows the company is getting rid of four more positions in Lathrop, Calif., bringing the total cuts at that location to 141.

In late January, Tesla's filings with the state detailed 1,017 job cuts in Fremont, Palo Alto, and Lathrop. Those were part of previously announced layoffs that are expected to total more than 3,000, or 7 percent of the company's workforce. Tesla's annual report shows it had 48,817 full-time employees as of Dec. 31.

