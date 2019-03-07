UA's Kim earns spot for Palmer

With the PGA's Arnold Palmer Invitational beginning today, it was the NCAA golfers who took center stage Wednesday afternoon when the Arnold Palmer Cup teams were announced on Golf Channel from Bay Hill Club & Lodge in Orlando, Fla.

Among the selections for the United States team was University of Arkansas senior Dylan Kim of Plano, Texas, who had the second-highest ranking on the women's side behind UCLA junior Mariel Galadino. Kim and Galadino are among the returnees from last year's winning team over the International squad.

Arnold Palmer Cup WHEN June 7-9 WHERE The Alotian Club, Roland WHO 48 U.S. and International collegiate players participating in a Ryder Cup format TICKETS $50 transferable tickets can be purchased at arnoldpalmercup.com/. Free to children 12 and under with an accompanying paid patron.

UNITED STATES TEAM FROM RANKING SELECTIONS Jennifer Chang, Southern California Mariel Galdiano, UCLA Will Gordon, Vanderbilt Will Grimmer, Ohio State Cole Hammer, Texas Haylee Harford, Furman Dylan Kim, Arkansas Peter Kuest, BYU Malia Nam, Southern California Kaitlyn Papp, Texas Alex Smalley, Duke Brandon Wu, Stanford FROM COMMITTEE SELECTIONS John Augenstein, Vanderbilt Abbey Carlson, Vanderbilt Hailee Cooper, Texas Quade Cummins, Oklahoma Austin Eckroat, Oklahoma State Stephanie Lau, Northwestern Emilia Migliaccio, Wake Forest Ann Parmerter, Dallas Baptist Chandler Phillips, Texas A&M Alex Scott, Grand Valley State NOTE Coaches picks will be announced May 3 on Golf Channel’s Morning Drive. Head coaches Scott Limbaugh, Vanderbilt, Mic Potter, Alabama Assistant coaches Lauren Dobashi, Stanford, Corey Maggard, Auburn INTERNATIONAL FROM RANKING SELECTIONS Kengo Aoshima, Wake Forest Jiwon Jeon, Alabama Frida Kinhult, Florida State Julie McCarthy, Auburn Hira Naveed, Pepperdine Peng Pichaikool, Mississippi State Ivan Ramirez, Texas Tech Matthias Schmid, Louisville Sandy Scott, Texas Tech Patty Tavatanakit, UCLA Albane Valenzuela, Stanford Chun An Yu, Arizona State FROM COMMITTEE SELECTIONS Ana Belac, Duke Alex Del Rey, Arizona State Luis Gagne, LSU Lois Kaye Go, South Carolina Leonie Harm, Houston Takumi Kanaya, Tohoku Fukushi Agathe Laisne, Texas Jovan Rebula, Auburn R&A Foundation Scholars Tournament champions NOTE Coaches picks will be announced May 3 on Golf Channel’s Morning Drive Head coaches Jan Dowling, Michigan, Mark Immelman, Columbus State Assistant coaches Robert Duck, Florida State, Ria Quiazon Scott, Virginia

"Dylan qualified on her own, and from what I observed in last year's matches, I felt she was a must to be on the team," said Alabama Coach Mic Potter, who will lead the U.S. women in the Ryder Cup-type event which will be held at The Alotian Club in Roland on June 7-9. "I've also seen her at the SEC Championships, and I know she is a winner."

A total of 24 men and women, 12 on both the U.S. and International sides, qualified based off their spring rankings. Using Golfstat's NCAA player rankings as a base, the Palmer Cup rankings awarded bonus points for victories and high finishes, and a penalty for poor finishes. The rankings also contained a strength of schedule component.

Ten U.S. players and eight International players also were announced as committee selections Wednesday. The men's and women's winners of the R&A Scholars Tournament at St. Andrews on April 1-2 will add two more selections to the International team, while both will announce their two coaches picks May 3 on Golf Channel's Morning Drive to complete their rosters.

The International team is represented by 17 countries across six continents. Among the ranked selections on the women's side is Jiwon Jeon of South Korea, a member of Hammer's Crimson Tide team.

"Yeah, it's going to be interesting having to face her on the opposite side," Hammer said. "But I'm going to need her the rest of this season, first."

Hammer said he will begin talking soon with Vanderbilt Coach Scott Limbaugh -- who will lead the U.S. men's side -- to discuss the pairings, the teams and the Alotian layout.

"You can't really start too soon," he said. "[Players] at this level are elite players. I think they can manage anything.

"The most challenging part is putting together male and female partners [for the mixed tournament rounds.]

The Arnold Palmer Cup was co-founded by Arnold Palmer and The Golf Coaches Association of America and was first played at Bay Hill Club & Lodge.

The event is a Ryder Cup-style tournament featuring the top men's and women's university/college golfers matching the United States against a team of international players. It has been played at some of the world's greatest courses, including The Old Course at St. Andrews, Baltusrol Golf Club and Cherry Hills Country Club. The 2018 matches at Evian Resort Golf Club were the first time men and women playing side by side as partners in the Arnold Palmer Cup.

Since its inception, more than 100 former Arnold Palmer Cup alumni have gone on to earn cards on either the PGA Tour, European Tour or LPGA. A total of 28 have represented Europe or the U.S. in the Ryder Cup or Presidents Cup, and more than 50 have claimed over 200 victories on the PGA or European tours.

The Alotian Club also announced Wednesday that ticket sales will be available starting today at arnoldpalmercup.com. Tickets will be $50 and are transferable for all three days of the tournament. Children 12 and under can attend for free if accompanied by a paid patron.

Sports on 03/07/2019