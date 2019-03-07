U.S. prosecutors reveal why they reopened case against ex-senator Jeremy Hutchinson

Former Sen. Jeremy Hutchinson is shown with federal prosecutors' response to his motion to dismiss, filed Thursday.

Federal investigators in February 2015 closed a case on former state Sen. Jeremy Hutchinson — who’s now fighting a dozen charges of tax and wire fraud — because they lacked evidence to prove he accepted bribes, federal prosecutors said in court papers filed Thursday.

They reopened the probe a year later when a separate public corruption investigation in the Western District of Arkansas indicated that Hutchinson, who was then a confidential informant, was “continuing to engage in criminal conduct,” according to the filing in U.S. District Court in Little Rock, or the Eastern District. Confidential informants are admonished not to do anything illegal.

Investigators cited the closure of the initial investigation as the rationale for destroying images taken from computers Hutchinson’s ex-girlfriend gave to an FBI agent in 2012. FBI policy at the time called for destroying evidence once a case is closed, the filing says.

Hutchinson last month cited the missing images as one reason a federal judge should dismiss 12 counts of wire and tax fraud he now faces. Hutchinson is accused of misspending campaign donations and lying on his federal tax forms.

Hutchinson, who was in his 16th year as a state lawmaker, resigned from the Senate on Sept. 1, the day his indictment became public.

The FBI considered Hutchinson to be a confidential informant from July 15, 2014 until Aug. 2, 2016, Thursday’s brief says.

Hutchinson agreed to be an informant in an effort to convince the U.S. Attorney’s Office to consider his cooperation regarding his “criminal exposure,” the filing says.

“I’ve screwed up a bunch, I have exposure,” Hutchinson told an FBI agent in June 2014, according to the brief.

The filing says that Hutchinson could not defend several transactions involving his campaign account and that he acknowledged he had not claimed $20,000 per month in income on his tax filings.

Asking U.S. District Judge Kristine Baker to permanently dismiss all charges, Hutchinson last month accused investigators of “a pattern of gross misconduct” — specifically that they illegally obtained evidence from a laptop computer stolen by his ex-girlfriend and destroying images that may have helped him prove his innocence.

The government’s rebuttal on Thursday said the ex-girlfriend claimed that two laptops she turned over to investigators both belonged to her. Emails provided to Baker under seal also indicate she, not Hutchinson, owned the laptops, according to the brief.

It says Hutchinson, in his dismissal motion, “manufactured claims … in an effort to avoid the substance of the charges against him.”

Hutchinson has been implicated but not charged in a bribery scheme involving former Arkansas lobbyist Milton “Rusty” Cranford. Cranford, who worked for the Missouri-based health care nonprofit Preferred Family Healthcare, pleaded guilty last year to a federal bribery charge.

