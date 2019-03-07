Venezuela kicks out German diplomat

CARACAS, Venezuela -- Venezuela's government expelled the German ambassador and detained a U.S. freelance journalist in Caracas for several hours Wednesday as President Nicolas Maduro sought to maintain control amid a Western-backed opposition campaign to unseat him.

The ambassador, Daniel Kriener, had been among a group of U.S., Latin American and European diplomats who greeted opposition leader Juan Guaido at Caracas' airport on Monday as he returned to the country after a 10-day trip abroad, defying warnings that he might be arrested.

"Venezuela considers it unacceptable that a foreign diplomat carries out in its territory a public role closer to that of a political leader aligned with the conspiratorial agenda of extremist sectors of the Venezuelan opposition," Maduro's government said in a statement.

Germany, the United States and more than 50 other countries have recognized Guaido as Venezuela's interim leader in the wake of an election last year riddled with irregularities in which Maduro claimed a second term.

Earlier Wednesday, military counterintelligence forces raided the Caracas home of U.S. journalist Cody Weddle and took the Virginia native into custody. They also seized Weddle's assistant, Venezuelan journalist Carlos Camacho.

Weddle and Camacho were released Wednesday evening, and the American journalist was deported from the country, Weddle's lawyer, Theresly Malave, confirmed late Wednesday. Malave said the journalist was questioned at the military counterintelligence headquarters and later was driven straight to the airport to be flown out of Venezuela. The men were not charged, Malave said.

U.S. diplomats demanded Weddle's release and sharply criticized the detention. The Venezuelan government did not say why he was being held and did not respond to calls seeking comment.

The State Department "is aware of and deeply concerned with reports that another U.S. journalist has been detained in Venezuela by Maduro, who prefers to stifle the truth rather than face it," Kimberly Breier, the assistant secretary of state for the Western Hemisphere, said in a tweet. "Being a journalist is not a crime."

The U.S. and Venezuela came to the brink of suspending relations in January, but they have maintained a limited diplomatic presence in each other's capitals.

Weddle, 29, has been a freelance journalist in Caracas for four years, producing TV and print content for, among others, ABC News, Canadian Broadcast Corp. and the Miami Herald.

As Maduro faces the strongest challenge to his grip on power since becoming president in 2013, he is increasingly limiting media coverage by blocking websites, closing radio stations and intimidating reporters through paramilitary groups.

Weddle's detention came one week after Univision journalist Jorge Ramos was held in the presidential palace for hours; his cellphone, cameras and SIM cards were taken when he asked interview questions Maduro did not like. Ramos and his team were then deported.

According to the country's National Union of Press Workers, detentions have surged this year, with Camacho and Weddle joining 34 local and international reporters, photographers and producers taken into custody in the past two months. Most have subsequently been freed; some have been deported.

Information for this article was contributed by Mary Beth Sheridan and Carol Morello of The Washington Post.

