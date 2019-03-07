Video: 2022 RB Isaiah Broadway talks Hogs

— Arkansas native and freshman running back Isaiah Broadway talked about his recent offer from the Razorbacks and his family's reaction.

Broadway, one of the standouts at the Dallas The Opening Regional on Sunday, was born in Little Rock and moved to Texas a year later. He was raised as a Razorbacks fan.

He recorded an electronic 4.61 seconds in the 40-yard dash, 4.34 seconds in the shuttle, 38.6 inches in the vertical and 38 feet in the power ball for a Football Rating of 106.74 points. His total was 18th best at the event.

Broadway, 6-0, 181, of Carrollton (Texas) Hebron, received a scholarship offer from Baylor last summer. He added one from Arkansas on Jan. 25 and Illinois State a few days earlier.

He was named the District 6-6A Co-Offensive Newcomer of the Year as a freshman after rushing 84 times for 487 yards, 5 touchdowns and finishing with 13 catches for 125 yards and a touchdown.