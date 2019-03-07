Western Arkansas man arrested, accused of scamming 88-year-old woman, police say

A scammer who took thousands of dollars from an 88-year-old Arkansas woman and didn’t follow through on promised repair work has been arrested, authorities in Sebastian County said Thursday.

The sheriff’s office said officers arrested 40-year-old Brian Stanley Wednesday in the bordering Oklahoma city of Pocola.

Authorities said Stanley took nearly $6,000 last month from an 88-year-old woman to repair her driveway and paint her house, but he never followed through on completing the work.

Stanley also faces a charge of check forgery in Oklahoma, the sheriff's office said.

Authorities said they’re investigating three cases involving Stanley in Sebastian County

Stanley was reportedly booked into the Le Flore County jail in Oklahoma.