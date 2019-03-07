Wildlife officers investigate death of bald eagles found in central Arkansas

An Arkansas Game and Fish Officer kneels next to a dead bald eagle discovered near a lake in Maumelle. Photo by Arkansas Wildlife Officers Association.

A state wildlife organization said it found the bodies of two bald eagles just feet from a central Arkansas lake’s shoreline.

The Arkansas Wildlife Officers Association said an Arkansas Game and Fish Commission agent discovered the raptors’ carcasses Wednesday afternoon on the north side of Lake Maumelle.

The group posted a photo of the eagles and said they were roughly 150 yards apart when an officer found them.

Arkansas Game and Fish Commission spokesman Keith Stephens said a veterinarian wasn’t able to tell what caused the birds’ deaths because they were already decaying.

The agency is continuing to review the eagles' cause of death.