2 Arkansas officers ID'd following fatal police shooting of homicide suspect

Police officers fatally shot a homicide suspect Thursday afternoon in Jonesboro, authorities said. Photo courtesy of Jonesboro Police Department

Police in northeast Arkansas identified two officers who fatally shot a man suspected in a recent homicide while responding to a drug complaint Thursday afternoon.

The Jonesboro Police Department said in a statement Friday that officers Brian Bailey and Chris Jefferson encountered 47-year-old Rodney Fisher Thursday afternoon near Curtview Street and Race Street while investigating a drug complaint.

Police said Fisher pulled a handgun on the officers at some point before he was shot.

A statement by the department didn’t say if both officers fired their guns.

Officials said Fisher suffered fatal injuries and died while at a local hospital.

Officials said Fisher had an arrest warrant in connection with the death of 44-year-old David Marshall, who police found in his Jonesboro apartment on Feb. 25 with apparent gunshot wounds.

Police said Marshall’s roommate, who had been reported missing, was found at the scene of Thursday’s shooting.

An Arkansas State Police spokesman confirmed the agency is reviewing the shooting and will forward its findings to county prosecutors.

The Jonesboro Police Department said Bailey and Jefferson were on paid administrative leave pending its own internal investigation and the outcome of the state's review.