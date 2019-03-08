Arkansas Gymnastics at Elevate the Stage capsule

Arkansas Gymnastics at Elevate the Stage

WHEN 7:30 Central tonight

WHERE Birmingham Jefferson Convention Complex, Birmingham, Ala.

RECORDS Arkansas 1-10, Georgia 6-4, Michigan State 3-11, Minnesota 13-3

RANKINGS No. 8 Georgia (196.896 national qualifying score), No. 10 Minnesota (196.760), No. 20 Arkansas (196.055), No. 39 Michigan State (194.95)

TV none

EVENTS Vault: No. 3 Georgia 49.345, No. 10 Minnesota 49.155, No. 14 Arkansas 49.12, No. 29 Michigan State 48.9; Bars: No. 9 Minnesota 49.31, No. 19 Georgia 49.075, No. 37 Arkansas 48.79, No. 41 Michigan State 48.715; Beam: No. 10 Georgia 49.22, No. 11 Minnesota 49.2, No. 19 Arkansas 49.005, No. 53 Michigan State 48.42; Floor: No. 8 Georgia 49.295, No. 11 Arkansas 49.26, No. 20 Michigan State 49.115, No. 25 Minnesota 49.1

ARKANSAS ATHLETES (top 100)

All-around No. 34 Kennedy Hambrick 39.205, No. 36 Jessica Yamzon (Ark) 39.17

Vault No. 31 Sydney McGlone 9.86, No. 34 Hambrick 9.855, No. 49 Amanda Elswick 9.84, No. 70 Sarah Shaffer 9.825

Bars None

Beam No. 46 Yamzon 9.845, No. 52 Michaela Burton 9.84, No. 86 Hambrick 9.825, No. 95 Sophia Carter 9.82

Floor No. 9 Carter 9.925, No. 36 McGlone 9.885, No. 65 Shaffer 9.86

MEET NOTES

Elevate the Stage is a three-day event that combines top club meets in Toledo, Ohio, with two collegiate competitions in Birmingham. The event will be held on a raised podium similar to the NCAA Championships. ... Arkansas' top score of 196.375 is its lowest high score since 2006, when the Razorbacks maxed out at 196.35 in two dual meets in victories over Kentucky and Washington. ... The Razorbacks have a 4-34-1 record vs. Georgia, a 1-1 mark vs. Michigan State and a 6-1 record vs. Minnesota. ... Arkansas' last victory over Georgia was by a 196.425 to 196.35 score at the SEC Championships March 24 in St. Louis.

Sports on 03/08/2019