Arkansas man dies after vehicle overturns, lands in water

A 56-year-old man died Thursday after his vehicle went off a U.S. highway in southeast Arkansas and landed in water, authorities said.

Around 4:30 p.m., Willie T. Martin Jr., 55, of McGehee was driving a 2002 Dodge west on U.S. 278 near a bridge over the Bayou Bartholomew west of McGehee when his vehicle hit a guardrail and "overturned into the water below," Arkansas State Police wrote in a report.

Martin died at the scene. No other injuries were reported.

Conditions at the time were said to be clear and dry.

At least 68 people have died in traffic crashes in Arkansas so far this year, according to preliminary figures.