Arkansas parolee sentenced to 10 years in prison on battery, gun charges

A fugitive parolee arrested last year after fleeing from authorities multiple times was sentenced to 10 years in prison Wednesday after pleading guilty to felony charges stemming from his fight with a state trooper during his arrest.

Joshua Allen Fite, 31, who has remained in custody since his arrest Sept. 18, 2018, pleaded guilty in Garland County Circuit Court to possession of a firearm by certain persons and was sentenced to 10 years in prison and to second-degree battery and was sentenced to six years, with the sentences to run concurrently, and ordered to pay $295 in court costs.

Additional felony charges of simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of meth with purpose to deliver, unauthorized use of another person's property to facilitate certain crimes, possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting arrest were withdrawn.

Two alleged accomplices, Steven Dewayne Westfall, 46, and John Ricky Stringer Jr., 33, both of Leola, were arrested at the same time as Fite on similar charges. Westfall is set for a disposition hearing in circuit court on March 25 and Stringer is set for an omnibus hearing on April 15 on the admissibility of statements he made after his arrest.

The three were arrested by Arkansas State Police and the Arkansas Community Correction's Special Response Team.

Fite had fled from authorities on Aug. 22 after they made contact with him on Helen Street in Hot Springs and eluded capture and had fled again on Sept. 17 after being spotted and again disappeared. He had been featured on social media on multiple occasions over a two-month period seeking the public's help in finding him.

According to the probable cause affidavit for the Sept. 18 arrests, Arkansas State Police Trooper Dylan Robbins received a tip Fite was in a red Chevrolet pickup with black lettering on the side possibly heading toward a residence on Spring Street.

Robbins spotted the pickup pulling out of a parking lot in the 600 block of East Grand Avenue and pulled over on the side of the road to let the vehicle pass him. As the truck pulled down Lila Street he attempted to make a traffic stop.

The truck stopped at the corner of Cypress and Cottrell streets and Robbins and Trooper Lukas Tankersley prepared to make "a felony takedown" on the vehicle. As Robbins approached the passenger side, the truck "began to accelerate and started spinning its tires," he said.

The truck turned onto Cypress and stopped again at its intersection with Spring and Robbins approached the driver's side and ordered the driver, later identified as Stringer, to get out, which he did, and was taken into custody. At that point, Tankersley called for assistance and Robbins went to the passenger side where he saw Fite "actively resisting arrest."

Robbins noted there was a silver handgun underneath the vehicle as he helped Tankersley restrain Fite and take him into custody. Robbins conducted a pat-down search of Stringer and allegedly found "a large amount of cash" in his front pocket.

He said he put Stringer in the back of his unit and then took a second passenger, identified as Westfall, into custody. In searching the vehicle, the troopers reportedly found a loaded Tech Nine handgun and suspected meth.

Agents with the 18th Judicial District East Drug Task Force were contacted and responded to the scene and took possession of the vehicle and the drugs found. While en route to the detention center, Stringer allegedly admitted to buying the handgun two days prior at a pawnshop.

Fite was previously convicted of criminal attempt to commit theft of property over $25,000 and first-degree criminal mischief on June 13, 2017, and sentenced to 12 years in prison and was on parole at the time of his arrest in September.

He was also convicted on June 11, 2013, of theft by receiving of a credit or debit card and possession of a firearm by certain persons and sentenced to two years in prison.