The Arkansas Supreme Court released opinions Thursday. The court's ruling and the names of the cases are reprinted here. The full opinions and other court proceedings, including per curiam decisions, orders and submissions, can be found on the Internet at arcourts.gov.

PROCEEDINGS OF MARCH 7, 2019

CHIEF JUSTICE JOHN DAN KEMP

CV-18-686. Curtis Colston v. Wendy Kelley, Director, Arkansas Department of Correction, from Pulaski County Circuit Court, Second Division. Affirmed. Hart, J., dissents.

JUSTICE RHONDA K. WOOD

CV-18-371. Willie Gaster Davis, Jr. v. Wendy Kelley, Director, Arkansas Department of Correction; James B. DePriest, Legal Counsel, Arkansas Department of Correction; and Leslie Rutledge, Attorney General for the State of Arkansas, from Jefferson County Circuit Court. Affirmed as modified in part; reversed in part. Hart, J., concurs. Baker, J., dissents.

JUSTICE SHAWN A. WOMACK

CR-18-553. Avante Lawshea v. State of Arkansas, from Mississippi County Circuit Court, Chickasawba District. Affirmed. Baker, J., concurs.

CV-16-814. Willie Gaster Davis, Jr. v. Thomas Deen, Prosecuting Attorney, from Desha County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Baker and Hart, JJ., concur.

JUSTICE KAREN R. BAKER

CR-17-1051. Ricardo D. McDaniel v. State of Arkansas, from St. Francis County Circuit Court. Affirmed.

CR-18-597. Courtney Jerrel Douglas v. State of Arkansas, from Union County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Hart, J., dissents.

JUSTICE COURTNEY HUDSON GOODSON

CR-17-703. Marlon Donte Howell v. State of Arkansas, from Hempstead County Circuit Court. Reversed and remanded. Wynne, J., concurs. Wood and Womack, JJ., dissent.

CR-18-568. Jonathan Antonio Woods v. State of Arkansas, from Drew County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Hart, J., concurs.

JUSTICE ROBIN F. WYNNE

CR-18-275. Tonisha Mitchell v. State of Arkansas, Craighead County Circuit Court, Western District. Reversed and remanded.

Metro on 03/08/2019