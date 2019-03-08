Armed robbers hit 2 Little Rock restaurants, police say

Robbers took cash at gunpoint hours apart in a pair of separate robberies targeting Little Rock restaurants Thursday evening, police said.

The Little Rock Police Department said the first robbery happened just before 9 p.m. at Marco’s Pizza at 11601 North Rodney Parham Road.

Police said a person entered the pizzeria and flashed a handgun before demanding money from the safe. The manager gave the robber cash before the assailant ran off, the police report said.

Authorities reported a second robbery Thursday that happened just before 11 p.m. at a Sonic in the 14100 block of Cantrell Road.

Two people entered the restaurant before holding an employee at gunpoint. The robbers took cash and cellphones from people inside before running away, the police report said.

Neither report listed any injuries at either restaurant.

Police have made no arrests at the time of the reports.