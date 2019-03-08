ASU to drop free speech zone policy to comply with state law, officials say

The governing board for the Arkansas State University System voted Friday to immediately drop its policy on free expression areas to comply with a newly passed state law, spokesman Jeff Hankins said.

The law, Act 184, specifically prohibits free expression zones, stating that public colleges and universities “shall not create free speech zones or other designated outdoor areas of campus outside of which expressive activities are prohibited.”

Act 184 is set to take effect 90 days after the final adjournment of the current legislative session.

The former ASU policy is being challenged via a federal lawsuit filed by a student and a chapter of Turning Point USA, a conservative political group. The lawsuit claims ASU’s policy violated the First Amendment, which the university has denied.

Hankins declined to comment on the lawsuit.

