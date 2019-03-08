Courting Nolan

Twenty years. Where'd they go?

Twenty years. I don't know.

I sit and wonder sometimes

where they've gone.

--Bob Seger

Ah, what fond memories all this brings. It reminds us of the old days. Of the times when the Clintons were all the news. Of Paul Greenberg and Kane Webb. Of Meredith Oakley and John Robert Starr. Of Frank Broyles' accent. There were giants in the land back then. Including one who made the papers again this week: Nolan Richardson.

Ooh-weee, how much ink we done spilt in the 1990s and early 2000s on one topic, one man, one coach. And deservedly so. What statewide topic was bigger than Nolan!, which really should be a musical one day, complete with the exclamation point at the end.

Is it safe to say, yet, that we miss Nolan, especially on slow news days? We remember when Mt. Nolan would erupt on schedule, and reporters would find a story the Monday before a Wednesday night game. And not only a story, but--glory be and hallelujah--a subject for the next day's editorial column. Nolan not only coached a great basketball game, but he kept some of us employed for years. Have we said thank you yet?

These days, Arkansas seems to be running a deficit of characters--the real kind, the interesting kind, the colorful kind. Even in our politics, we look around for a Jay Dickey and see only a John Boozman. Not a mis-stepper in sight. Even in the General Assembly, the ladies and gentlemen outnumber the blowhards 10 to 1. What fun is that?

And just when we thought we'd have to write a respectable editorial about some Very Important Topic--such as "Whither NATO" or "Talking Tariffs"--our hero Nolan makes the news again. And we are saved. From ourselves.

If you don't include baseball, the best sporting news to come out of the UofA in a couple of years made Thursday's sports section. Top of the fold, too, where Nolan Richardson belongs. The chancellor of the University of Arkansas has submitted a resolution to the UA board of trustees to name the court at Walton Arena after Nolan Richardson. A better idea, we can't think of.

Not only has Joe Steinmetz thrown his support to the idea, but so has Hunter Yurachek, who as athletic director seems to be making all the right moves early on. The board next meets March 27-28.

Things have certainly come far, haven't they? That's what time does. It heals. It lends perspective. Even the man himself, Coach Richardson, told the papers: "I've been honored many times and I don't think there would be any better honor than having the court named after me." It seems we can no longer count on Mt. Nolan. Instead, he seems to have mellowed. Time does that to people, too.

For the kids out there who don't know what it feels like to watch the Razorbacks in the Final Four, here is a partial résumé for Nolan Richardson: He spent 17 years as coach here, and was the first African American head coach in the old Southwest Conference. He won 389 games. Twice he went to the championship game--that is, the national championship game in the NCAA Tournament. He won it all in 1994. Over Duke. He has been inducted into 13 halls of fame. We didn't even know there were 13 halls of fame.

Then, the divorce. But as a wise editor once told us about commenting on divorces: Let's not. Because these things happen.

What's important now is that the divorce happened long ago, and everybody is past it. The bigs at the university want to name the court after Nolan Richardson, and he seems happy about the whole thing. Is this what they call a happy ending?

Let's hope so. It makes for a much better story. And Nolan Richardson always had a way of providing a much better story.

Now then, no more nostalgia. Back to normal programming. (Sigh.)

Editorial on 03/08/2019