Births

The following is a list of those births reported to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette by area hospitals. It may not be a complete list since parents may ask the hospital not to publicly release the news of a birth.

BAPTIST HEALTH MEDICAL CENTER-LITTLE ROCK

Feb. 23

Carlos Diaz Lopez and Isalia Leon, Little Rock, daughter.

Bryan Fitzhugh and Kody Freeman, Bauxite, daughter.

Andy and Virginia Lee, Maumelle, daughter.

Feb. 24

Unterria Banks, Little Rock, daughter.

Clayton Anderson and Dominique Glason, Little Rock, daughter.

Feb. 25

Tony and Jordan Pavan, Little Rock, son.

Hunter and Kate Watkins Mayo, Little Rock, daughter.

Taylor Yarberry and Molli Minnie, Little Rock, son.

Lambert and Lauren-Blair Marshall, Little Rock, daughter.

Feb. 26

Austin and Anna Gibbs, Sheridan, daughter.

John and Isabel Schroeder, Little Rock, son.

Kyle and Laurie Curry, Benton, son.

Feb. 27

Jonathan and Abbie Stalnaker, Little Rock, daughter.

Devin Norris and Jasmine Stuart, North Little Rock, son.

Ronnie "Dusty" and Jamie Jones, Little Rock, daughter.

Feb. 28

Raymond and Shantell Greene, Little Rock, daughter.

Jermaine Donaby and Samantha Swierenga, Jonesboro, daughter.

Andrew and Hannah Hilton, Monticello, son.

John and Allyson Archer, Little Rock, son.

March 1

Josh and Linsey Brahler, Benton, daughter.

James Lott and Rachel Wirges-Lott, Jacksonville, son.

Danny and Angela Burney, Jacksonville, son.

March 3

George (Chris) and Heather Miller, Bauxite, son.

March 4

Ricardo Williams and Camesha Flowers, Little Rock, daughter.

Treamill Gilliam and Charlisa Watson, North Little Rock, daughter.

Dylon and Ciley Castillo, Bald Knob, son.

March 5

Tecorius Gibson and Deadra Graydon, Little Rock, daughter.

Marriage Licenses

John Vaprezsan, 51, and Carmen Cojan, 40, both of Maumelle.

William Nance, 35, of North Little Rock, and Eyllen Calderon Jaimes, 30, of Little Rock.

Gary Kalina, 22, and Miranda Rowan, 23, both of Little Rock.

Leon Harris, 52, and Jacqueline Gaulden, 50, both of North Little Rock.

Thomas Hollis, 27, and Anneisha Reed, 27, both of Little Rock.

Penny Balogh, 45, and Allen Heathcock, 44, both of Jacksonville.

Jason Hayden, 47, and Deborah Rose, 48, both of Pearcy.

Guy Johnson, 53, and April Chadick, 49, both of Humnoke.

Jose Garcia Zapete, 30, and Violeta Fernandez Fernandez, 46, both of Pine Bluff.

Aimee Quinney, 40, and William Feland, 37, both of Little Rock.

Divorces

FILED

19-928 Joyce Bey v. Ahamenes Bey.

19-929 Dinecia Douglas v. Prescott Douglas.

19-930 Kevin Powers v. Aarron Powers.

19-931 Barbara Erby v. Hezam Dhaifullah.

19-932 Eugene Doggett v. Melissa Doggett.

19-933 Stephen Foot v. Pamela Foot.

19-934 Jesus Rodriguez v. Tiffany Rodriguez.

19-936 Monica Thompson v. Justin Thompson.

GRANTED

18-1924 Jerald Marshall v. Brittany Marshall.

18-2798 Robyn Clark v. Christopher Clark.

18-2817 Rodney Simmons v. Jacquelyn Simmons.

18-2934 Bridgett Lebron v. Kerry Lebron.

18-3756 Caren Walloch v. Mike Walloch.

18-3834 Stephanie Newman v. Eric Newman.

18-4562 Alicia Smith Knight v. Broderick D. Knight Sr.

Metro on 03/08/2019