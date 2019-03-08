Democrat-Gazette publisher Walter Hussman Jr. to be named Easterseals' Arkansan of the Year

Walter E. Hussman Jr., the publisher of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette and the president and CEO of WEHCO Media, will be named 2019 Arkansan of the Year by Easterseals Arkansas.

The Little Rock-based organization, which provides services for people with disabilities, said a formal announcement will be made Tuesday at its headquarters. A banquet is set for May 9 at the Marriott in downtown Little Rock.

Hussman is being recognized for his business leadership and philanthropic work, "including his long-time support of Easterseals and his efforts to champion education in Little Rock and across the state," the organization said.