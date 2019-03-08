Facilities, guns bill sent to Hutchinson

The Senate on Thursday approved a bill that would add residential treatment facilities owned or operated by the Youth Services Division and their parking lots to the list of places where it is illegal to carry a firearm personally or in a vehicle.

The Senate voted 29-5 to send House Bill 1533 by Rep. Aaron Pilkington, R-Clarksville, to the governor.

Sen. Terry Rice, R-Waldron, said the state Department of Correction and Arkansas Community Correction have similar restrictions.

-- Michael R. Wickline