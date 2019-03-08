Flag bill rises again with star tweaks

House Minority Leader Charles Blake, D-Little Rock, filed another bill Thursday in an attempt to remove commemorations for the Confederacy from the state's flag code.

The single star above the word "Arkansas" denotes the state as a member of the Confederate States of America, according to the flag law.

Blake's original bill would change the law so that the star commemorates the state's native tribes. A committee defeated and then tabled that bill.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson, a Republican, then came out in support of the change.

[RELATED: Complete Democrat-Gazette coverage of the Arkansas Legislature]

Blake's new proposal, House Bill 1736, would have the top star honor the United States of America. The three stars below the state name -- which now honor the U.S., Spain and France -- to honor Spain, France and the native tribes.

Blake said Thursday he was prepared to present his new bill to the House State Agencies and Governmental Affairs Committee next week.

A committee member who rejected the original bill, Rep. Douglas House, R-North Little Rock, said the governor's support and the decision to honor America with the highest star had shifted his thinking. He described his position as "more like a probably" to support HB1736.

-- John Moritz