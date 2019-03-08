For probation, phone thief promises to repay $32,939

A former Verizon Little Rock employee accused of stealing tens of thousands of dollars in cellphones over a seven-month period promised Wednesday to reimburse the company for almost $33,000 in exchange for probation.

Three weeks before turning 30, Kylon Jeffrey Boyd of Maumelle pleaded guilty before Pulaski County Circuit Judge Herb Wright to felony theft on Tuesday in an arrangement that requires him to repay the money, $32,939, over the five-year course of his sentence. The Class B felony charge carries a maximum 20-year prison sentence.

Under the conditions of the sentence recommended by deputy prosecutor Alan Jones, Boyd's probation can be extended if he fails to make restitution.

The plea agreement negotiated by Boyd's attorney, Bill James, will allow Boyd to expunge the case if he completes probation without getting into more trouble. Other requirements are that he get drug treatment and pay a $1,000 fine.

Boyd, formerly of Conway, was arrested in October by Little Rock detective Randy Dearing after a 3½-month investigation that began in November 2017, about two weeks after Boyd had been fired from his job as a customer service support agent at the Little Rock call center on Verizon Drive.

The police probe began when a Verizon investigator, 42-year-old Timothy Walker, reported that a company audit showed $62,571 worth of iPhones had been stolen.

Walker told detective Stephanie Morrison that Boyd admitted to planning the thefts with an Atlanta man, police records show.

Verizon records provided to the detective showed that Boyd accessed 36 customer accounts between April 9 and Nov. 17, 2017, the day Boyd was fired.

Each account had an iPhone fraudulently charged to it with pick up set for various Verizon stores in Arkansas and other states. Many of the records indicate the phones had been sold through an Atlanta store by another Verizon employee named Qaadir Morris.

According to an arrest affidavit, Boyd told Walker that he had arranged the thefts with someone who called himself Dinero "Dee" Harris, who approached him through an unspecified social media account, claiming to know Boyd's family and that Boyd worked for Verizon.

Harris offered Boyd $100, paid through Western Union and PayPal, for purchasing information on each account that could be used to buy a new phone. Boyd would email and call Harris with account information and order and ship the phones.

Boyd and Morris, the Georgia salesman, each told police they had never met. Morris told Verizon investigators that he had given customer information to Harris while turning over phones to either Harris or others sent by Harris, the affidavit states. Morris said he had also been approached by Harris over social media with the offer of payment for providing customer information.

