Higginbottom puts Batesville on top

HOT SPRINGS -- Izzy Higginbottom made the Bank OZK Arena court her stage in the second half.

The sophomore guard scored 23 of her 26 points in the final two quarters as the Batesville Lady Pioneers defeated Berryville 72-66 on Thursday night in the Class 4A girls state championship game in front of 4,596.

Higginbottom said after scoring three points in the first half, she had to play better.

"I just knew they weren't going to give up. Neither could we. Neither could I," Higginbottom said. "I would have to pull myself out and be better than I was in the first half."

It was Batesville's first state title since 1992 and sixth overall. The Lady Pioneers (30-3) only losses came to Class 5A Paragould and Jonesboro -- which is playing for the 5A title today against Little Rock Christian -- and 4A-3 Conference rival Brookland.

"I'm beside myself with happiness," Batesville Coach Stan Fowler said.

Senior forward Taylor Griffin scored 24 points and had 7 steals for Batesville, which shot 42.3 percent (22 of 52) from the floor and 23 of 30 from the free-throw line.

"Griff and Izzy were scoring machines," Fowler said. "They couldn't pick which one to stop."

Senior guard Erin Haigwood added 14 points for the Lady Pioneers.

Batesville trailed 46-42 with 57 seconds remaining in the third quarter, but Higginbottom scored the final four points of the quarter, including a buzzer-beating layup that tied the game at 46-46.

Berryville (31-5) cut the lead to 56-51 with 4:28 to play on junior guard Lexy Anderson's three-pointer.

Higginbottom took over for the Lady Pioneers, scoring the next eight points for Batesville.

The guard stole the ball from Berryville sophomore guard Lilly Compton, then made a layup for a 58-51 lead. With 1:40 remaining, Higginbottom scored on a layup as Anderson fouled her. Higginbottom yelled underneath the basket, "Let's go!", with the Batesville student section behind her. She converted the three-point play for a 64-55 lead.

"I was ready for it," Higginbottom said. "We handled the plays and opportunities really well."

Fowler credited Berryville with how it challenged Batesville throughout the game.

"It was close for way too long," said Fowler, whose team never led by more than nine points.

Berryville, which was making its first state championship game appearance, was led by senior guard Baylea Smith, who scored 20 points, including five three-pointers. Senior forward Hannah Morrell finished with 18 points and eight rebounds. Anderson and senior forward Kelcee Hopper each had 12 points.

The Lady Bobcats, who shot 61.9 percent (26 of 42), committed 20 turnovers, which led to 24 points for the Lady Pioneers.

"We talked about how important it was to not turn the ball over against them," Berryville Coach Daniel Cornelison said. "Every film we've watched, they create turnovers. We knew the importance of not turning it over, because their offense feeds off of it. We just had two or three turnovers in the third and fourth where they got into our legs a little bit."

Batesville led 29-28 at halftime, with Griffin leading the Lady Pioneers with 13 points. The Lady Pioneers shot 37.5 percent (9 of 24) in the first half. Berryville shot 10 of 18 from the floor (55.6 percent), but committed 9 turnovers.

Batesville and Berryville entered the Class 4A state championship game with a combined 60 victories. At the end of Thursday's game, Batesville joined Berryville in the 30-win category, but with a state title to take home.

"It was our game to have," Fowler said. "They were going to go take it. You know how sharks smell blood in the water? They were a bunch of sharks. They smelled blood in the water and went nuts."

MVP

IZZY HIGGINBOTTOM

BATESVILLE

The sophomore guard took over in the fourth quarter, when she scored 16 of her 26 points. She finished 8 of 18 from the floor and hit 8 of 9 from the foul line. She also grabbed six rebounds, four of which were offensive, and came up with three steals for Batesville. Her two free throws with 15 seconds left sealed the victory.

AND ONES

The last time Batesville won a state title was in 1992. … Berryville was making its first appearance in a state final. … The Lady Bobcats had beaten every team they’d played this season prior to Thursday’s title game. Berryville lost to Harrison twice, and Pea Ridge and Farmington before taking all three down in rematches. … Batesville scored 24 points off 20 Berryville turnovers and had 23 second-chance points. … The lead changed hands six times in the second half. … The Lady Bobcats had 7 three-pointers, made 7 free throws and had 7 assists in the game.

— Erick Taylor

At a glance

CLASS 4A GIRLS

STATE TOURNAMENT SCORES

CHAMPIONSHIP

Batesville 72, Berryville 66

SEMIFINALS

Batesville 70, Brookland 63

Berryville 54, Harrison 38

QUARTERFINALS

Batesville 72, Farmington 59

Berryville 61, Pulaski Academy 50

Brookland 55, Star City 51

Harrison 45, De Queen 42

FIRST-ROUND GAMES

Berryville 56, Warren 46

Brookland 62, Clarksville 55

De Queen 46, Highland 43

Farmington 71, Nashville 48

Photo by Thomas Metthe

Batesville’s Taylor Griffin (right) steals the ball from Baylea Smith during the fourth quarter of the Lady Pioneers’ victory.

Photo by Thomas Metthe

Batesville’s Izzy Higginbottom shoots the ball during the fourth quarter of the Lady Pioneers’ 72-66 victory over Berryville. Higginbottom was named the game’s MVP.

Photo by Thomas Metthe

Berryville’s Kelcee Hopper (20) attempts a shot while defended by Batesville’s Taylor Griffin(24) during the second quarter of the Class 4A state championship game.

Photo by Thomas Metthe

Batesville’s Taylor Griffin lays in a shot between Berryville defenders during the third quarter of the Lady Pioneers’ 72-66 victory over Berryville in the Class 4A girls championship game.

Sports on 03/08/2019