Strong storms possible starting tonight; enhanced risk of severe weather set for part of state on Saturday

Weather officials said all of Arkansas is under a slight to enhanced risk of severe weather for March 9, 2019. Graphic by National Weather Service

Severe storms capable of producing high winds, hail and tornadoes are possible Friday and Saturday in Arkansas, weather officials said.

The National Weather Service said parts of eastern Arkansas are under an enhanced risk for severe weather on Saturday with the rest of the state under a slight risk.

Officials also said large hail could fall Friday night, especially in western Arkansas. The agency said it is most concerned about damaging winds on Saturday.

"There will also be a risk of tornadoes embedded in clusters of storms," the weather service added. "Any cells that develop ahead of the main area of storms will carry an increased risk of tornadoes."

The weather service said it does not expect storms to last long and conditions should taper off by Saturday afternoon.

Temperatures are expected to reach the 70s on Saturday.