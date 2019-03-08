Jonesboro city official arrested on second-degree sexual assault charge

A top Jonesboro city employee has been fired after his arrest Friday on a charge of second-degree sexual assault.

Trever Harvey was the city's finance director until Friday. His arrest comes soon after he was promoted to the position when the city restructured a few positions in January. Harvey had been with the city finance department since 2015, according to a previous news release.

“I understand that he is innocent until proven guilty,” Mayor Harold Perrin said in a news release. “But because these are very serious felony charges, I see no alternative at this time."

Second-degree sexual assault is a Class B felony.

Finance Manager Deanna Hornback will replace Harvey in his role as finance director until the city hires someone permanently.

The restructure of the city's government eliminated the chief operations officer and chief financial officer positions. Harvey had been moving up in the finance department for years, according to a previous news release from the city. The changes were made in efforts to decrease city payroll.