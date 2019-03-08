Justices overturn conviction in '15 Jonesboro slaying

The Arkansas Supreme Court on Thursday overturned a woman's first-degree murder conviction, saying the judge in Craighead County Circuit Court shouldn't have closed the courtroom during one person's testimony.

Tonisha Mitchell, 24, was convicted on June 23, 2017, in the May 25, 2015, shooting death of Nelson McCullough in his Jonesboro home. She appealed the conviction and the life sentence through attorneys Michael Kiel Kaiser and Bill James of the James Law Firm in Little Rock, saying her right to a public trial was violated when the judge granted a deputy prosecutor's request to close the courtroom during Mitchell's aunt's testimony.

According to a transcript of a bench conference cited in the opinion, the prosecutor argued, "We have what we believe is credible evidence that certain members of the defendant's family have reached out in an effort to intimidate her to prevent her from testifying, and so we are going to ask that the courtroom be closed and all of the gallery excluded during her testimony."

The defense objected, saying, "She has family members here who want to -- this is a public proceeding, and there is no reason to close it for testimony."

Judge David Laser responded that he had to weigh the rights of the public with possible harm, and "I don't see any harm in the excluding of the public for this phase of the trial only in light of what thus far is (an) unsubstantiated claim of possible bodily harm in the offing of the witness."

The judge then announced that the courtroom was being closed to all spectators, except reporters and court personnel.

The aunt, Vikkesha Menifee, then testified that Mitchell, her sister's daughter, had told her she had shot the victim. Specifically, according to the opinion, Menifee said Mitchell confided that she went with a friend to McCullough's house to buy marijuana despite being "skeptical" about going, because she and the victim had "bumped heads before." She said she waited in the car and then got out to see what was going on after she heard her friend and McCullough "exchange some words."

Menifee said that according to Mitchell, McCullough "drew a gun on her" and she shot him first.

"Significantly," wrote Justice Robin Wynne for the majority, "there was no testimony regarding the alleged intimidation efforts that were the bases for the closure of the courtroom."

Wynne wrote that both the Sixth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution and Article 2, Section 10 of the Arkansas Constitution guarantee that "in all criminal prosecutions, the accused shall enjoy the right to a speedy and public trial."

He included comments from various courts, dating back to 1891, on the reasons behind the right to a public trial, such as to ensure a fair trial; to remind the prosecutor and the judge of their responsibilities; to encourage witnesses to come forward; and to discourage perjury.

He noted that in 1984, in a case called Waller v. Georgia, the U.S. Supreme Court adopted a test for determining when the right of an accused to a public trial may give way to other rights or interests. The test requires that the party seeking to close the hearing advances an "overriding interest" that is likely to be prejudiced, the closure must be no broader than necessary to protect that interest, the court must consider reasonable alternatives to closing the proceeding, and it must make findings to support the closure.

Noting that no record was developed before Laser to demonstrate that Menifee was actually intimidated or threatened, or by whom, the justices said Mitchell's right to a public trial was violated.

Metro on 03/08/2019