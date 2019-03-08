MLB Calendar

March 20-21 Opening series, Seattle vs. Oakland at Tokyo.

March 28 Opening day for other teams, active rosters reduced to 25 players.

April 13-14 St. Louis vs. Cincinnati at Monterrey, Mexico.

May 4-5 Houston vs. Los Angeles Angels at Monterrey, Mexico.

June 3 Amateur draft starts, Secaucus, N.J.

June 13 Detroit vs. Kansas City at Omaha, Neb.

June 15 International amateur signing period closes.

June 19-20 Owners meeting, New York.

June 29-30 New York Yankees vs. Boston at London.

July 2 International amateur signing period opens.

July 9 All-Star Game at Cleveland.

July 21Hall of Fame induction, Cooperstown, N.Y.

