MLB EXHIBITION SCORES
Thursday's Games
Minnesota 12, Boston 1
Washington 6, NY Mets 4
Pittsburgh 5, Baltimore 4
Toronto 11, Tampa Bay 2
NY Yankees 6, Philadelphia (ss) 0
Houston 4, Miami 1
Philadelphia (ss) 3, Detroit 1
Kansas City 8, LA Angels (ss) 7
Colorado 7, Chicago Cubs 5
Chicago White Sox 9, Milwaukee 5
Cleveland 4, Arizona 3
San Diego 11, Texas 8
LA Dodgers 6, LA Angels (ss) 2
Seattle vs. Cincinnati, (n)
Oakland vs. San Francisco, (n)
MLB exhibition scores
