MLB exhibition scores

Today at 2:20 a.m.

MLB EXHIBITION SCORES

Thursday's Games

Minnesota 12, Boston 1

Washington 6, NY Mets 4

Pittsburgh 5, Baltimore 4

Toronto 11, Tampa Bay 2

NY Yankees 6, Philadelphia (ss) 0

Houston 4, Miami 1

Philadelphia (ss) 3, Detroit 1

Kansas City 8, LA Angels (ss) 7

Colorado 7, Chicago Cubs 5

Chicago White Sox 9, Milwaukee 5

Cleveland 4, Arizona 3

San Diego 11, Texas 8

LA Dodgers 6, LA Angels (ss) 2

Seattle vs. Cincinnati, (n)

Oakland vs. San Francisco, (n)

Sports on 03/08/2019

Print Headline: MLB exhibition scores

