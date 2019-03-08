NLR bank robbery leads to one arrest

A 35-year-old Little Rock man was arrested Thursday hours after a bank robbery in North Little Rock, according to media releases.

U.S. marshals arrested Wendell Jermaine Frost on charges of aggravated robbery, theft of property and possession of a controlled substance after people identified photos of the robber on the North Little Rock Police Department's social media pages, according to department spokesman officer Carmen Helton.

Helton said Frost is suspected of being the man who walked into the Simmons Bank at 3929 McCain Blvd. and demanded money. Frost was being held without bail in the Pulaski County jail as of Thursday evening.

Grandpa accused in shooting in LR

A Little Rock man was arrested Wednesday on accusations of shooting his grandson in the leg, according to a report.

Officers arrested Clyde Jones, 73, near 2919 S. Arch St. after his grandson, Kevin Hines II, told police that the older man had shot him, the report said.

Hines had pushed his grandmother out of her wheelchair, Jones said when police asked him about the shooting, the report said.

Jones was arrested on a charge of first-degree domestic battery and was no longer listed in the Pulaski County jail as of Thursday evening.

Suspect arrested in child-sex case

A Little Rock man was arrested Tuesday after agreeing to meet with someone he believed was younger than 14 for sex, a report said.

Officers arrested Chance D. Robinson, 25, near the Target store at 420 S. University Ave., the report said.

Robinson was in the Pulaski County jail in lieu of a $20,000 bond Thursday on a charge of computer exploitation of a child, according to the jail's roster.

Mom charged after crash; boy in car

A Little Rock woman admitted to taking Xanax and drinking alcohol before the vehicle she was driving hit a parked car and sped away Tuesday, according to an arrest report.

After the crash, witnesses called police and followed Raven Evone Howard, 23, whose son was in the back seat of her vehicle, the report said.

Officers said Howard had glassy eyes and was unsteady on her feet when they arrested her on a charge of third-degree endangering the welfare of a minor. The report didn't disclose the child's age.

Howard was not listed on the Pulaski County jail roster as of Thursday evening.

