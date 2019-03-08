Walmart's bonuses $5.6M in Arkansas

Walmart Inc.'s employees in Arkansas got more than $5.6 million in cash bonuses in their paychecks Thursday for the retailer's fourth-quarter store performance. Nationwide, Walmart distributed nearly $207 million in bonuses to more than 912,000 employees, the company said in a news release.

Both full- and part-time employees are eligible for the bonuses. The quarterly bonuses are part of an incentive plan to reward workers whose stores meet sales and customer service goals.

The Bentonville retailer reported last month that same-store sales rose 4.2 percent over last year's fourth quarter.

For the fiscal year, the retailer gave its U.S. employees nearly $800 million in bonuses. In Arkansas, workers received more than $19.9 million.

"Each associate has an important role to play in making life easier for busy families," Amy Corso, Walmart vice president and regional general manager, said in the news release. "We are thrilled to reward associates' contributions."

CoorsTek project to add 30-35 jobs

CoorsTek, which makes technical ceramic components, is building a 50,000-square-foot expansion at its plant in Benton. The company said the $26 million project will add 30 to 35 workers to its staff of 200 in Saline County.

"This expansion will provide new jobs supporting the aerospace and defense industries, and supporting manufacturing in central Arkansas," said Jonathan Coors, co-chief executive officer at CoorsTek. "As we continue to grow globally, we are committed to the long-term strength of the local communities where we live and work."

The Arkansas Economic Development Commission will provide the company the Tax Back and Advantage Arkansas incentives if CoorsTek meets certain goals, said Brandi Hinkle, a spokesman for the commission. Tax Back is a sales and use tax rebate that had to be approved by Benton city government, Hinkle said. Advantage Arkansas provides 1 percent income-tax rebates if CoorsTek hires a set number of employees at a certain wage, details Hinkle declined to disclose.

Arkansas Index dips 2.29, ends at 405.94

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, dropped 2.29 to 405.94 Thursday.

"Equities moved lower in sympathy with overseas markets following a report by the European Central Bank lowering its 2019 [gross domestic product] growth forecast to 1.1 percent from a previous estimate of 1.7 percent as consumer discretionary and financial stocks underperformed," said Leon Lants, managing director at Stephens Inc. in Little Rock.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.

