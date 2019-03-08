99-year-old North Little Rock barbecue restaurant closing for good today

A North Little Rock barbecue staple with a customer base spanning generations and a location that's drawn traveling musicians and celebrities was preparing to close Friday, just one year shy of a century in business.

Customers have packed The White Pig Inn since the family-owned restaurant announced last month it would close after 99 years. Owner Greg Seaton said “it was time” and that the demands of owning two restaurants were too high.

“Multiple generations passed through these doors,” Seaton said, adding that there’s been a lot of sadness among customers.

Located at 5231 E. Broadway, the eatery has attracted an array of visitors including touring musicians and celebrities over the years, Seaton said.

"If you were going from California to New York, you would pass by the White Pig," he said. "It had the potential to collect a lot of interesting people at times."

Seaton said he wasn't sure if Elvis ate there, but he said Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones “basically grew up in White Pig."

Seaton planned to work in the kitchen Friday, serving up the eatery's “old-fashioned barbecue menu” to its final customers.

Seaton’s grandfather bought the restaurant in the 1940s. The establishment passed to Seaton’s father and eventually him.

Seaton said he's grateful to have worked with his father and grandfather at the same time.

"I'm fortunate to have been able to do that. It's very family oriented," he said adding that nearly everyone has had to chip in around the restaurant in some way.

Seaton said he remembers staring out the screen door as a teen "wishing that I was somewhere else." But he said he quickly realized he would be taking over the business at some point.

Restaurant staff were offered jobs at Seaton's other restaurant, Seaton's Scott Place in Scott. The White Pig Inn is set to close at 2 p.m.

"We're not going to slam the door on anyone, but we have to stay within reason," Seaton said, adding that customers who miss their last meal at the White Pig can visit the other restaurant.

“You’ll find me in the kitchen today,” he said.