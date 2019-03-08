Northwest Arkansas man accused of promoting prostitution of a minor, authorities say

A Northwest Arkansas man previously convicted of operating a commercial sex enterprise in Springdale is accused of promoting prostitution of a minor, authorities said.

Police in Springdale arrested Justin Kruel, 29, Wednesday on suspicion of child endangerment and promoting prostitution, as well as a handful of drug charges.

Details on the allegations were not immediately available because the case involves a minor, a Springdale police spokesman said Friday.

Court records show Kruel was convicted of promoting prostitution, a misdemeanor, and a felony drug infraction last fall.

A criminal complaint in that case said Kruel was managing a commercial sex operation out of a Springdale home and advertising services on Backpage.com

Through a plea deal, Kruel received six years of probation and a $1,000 fine, according to a sentencing report.

Kruel remained in the Washington County jail with bail set at $200,000. Records do not list any formal charges filed in court, nor an attorney to comment on his arrest.

Kruel appeared in court Friday, according to the sheriff's office.