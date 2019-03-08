Sections
Northwest Arkansas man accused of promoting prostitution of a minor, authorities say

by Youssef Rddad | Today at 3:55 p.m. 1comment
story.lead_photo.caption Justin Kruel. Photo by Washington County sheriff's office.

A Northwest Arkansas man previously convicted of operating a commercial sex enterprise in Springdale is accused of promoting prostitution of a minor, authorities said.

Police in Springdale arrested Justin Kruel, 29, Wednesday on suspicion of child endangerment and promoting prostitution, as well as a handful of drug charges.

Details on the allegations were not immediately available because the case involves a minor, a Springdale police spokesman said Friday.

Court records show Kruel was convicted of promoting prostitution, a misdemeanor, and a felony drug infraction last fall.

A criminal complaint in that case said Kruel was managing a commercial sex operation out of a Springdale home and advertising services on Backpage.com

Through a plea deal, Kruel received six years of probation and a $1,000 fine, according to a sentencing report.

Kruel remained in the Washington County jail with bail set at $200,000. Records do not list any formal charges filed in court, nor an attorney to comment on his arrest.

Kruel appeared in court Friday, according to the sheriff's office.

  • MaxCady
    March 8, 2019 at 4:19 p.m.

    NWA, a sanctuary for chomos and criminals. So livable. How dare they look down on central Arkansas? Little Rock will always be #1 in homicide.
