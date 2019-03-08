100 years ago

March 8, 1919

DANVILLE, March 7 -- Walter Benson, who was arrested here as a suspect in the Van Buren post office robbery case, has proved to be the man wanted, according to officers, and was taken to Fort Leavenworth to finish a sentence there. After he completes this sentence, he will be returned to Van Buren for the trial in connection with the post office robbery. The capture of Benson, who is only 20, resulted from a remarkable coincidence. Sheriff W. W. Howard went after his mail and found a circular in his box describing Benson and asking that he be arrested. Just one hour later he saw Benson walking down the street and nabbed him. The officers had not known that he was in that locality.

50 years ago

March 8, 1969

• Ronald James (Teco) Bland of Little Rock pleaded guilty Friday in Circuit Court to a felony charge of possessing marijuana and two felony charges of selling barbiturates. Judge William J. Kirby fined him $1,000 and sentenced him to two years in the state penitentiary on each count. The prison terms were made concurrent...The charges against Bland were based on an undercover investigation by a federal Bureau of Narcotics and Dangerous Drugs agent and Vice Squad officers...Bland was one of several persons arrested in the investigation.

25 years ago

March 8, 1994

HOT SPRINGS -- Four Hot Springs boys stumbled across what they thought was a mannequin Monday -- only to discover it was a body. The nude, decomposed body of unknown sex or age was lying on its stomach on the bank of a creek that runs behind First Step School, 407 Carson St., and eventually empties into Hot Springs Creek. "When we walked by and I saw it, I thought it was just a mannequin," said one 13-year-old boy, who didn't want to be identified. "But then we saw the skull" about a foot from the body, he said. "Once we saw (the body) from the back, I knew it was a person," he said. The four boys, three age 13 and one 14, found the body about 4:45 p.m. while walking behind the playground area to the rear of the school. They notified Linda Kemp, administrative assistant at First Step, who called the Hot Springs Police Department. The body was lying at the base of a small hill below a railroad track that runs parallel to the creek, but it wasn't known whether the body fell from the tracks.

10 years ago

March 8, 2009

• Little Rock police arrested a 29-year-old woman on second degree domestic battery charges Saturday after they said she stabbed the father of her children in the head with scissors during an argument. Corliss Harris of 1922 W. 29th St. was arrested about 5 p.m. Saturday, police said. Shortly after 2 p.m. Saturday, Khalid Rahmaan, 27, went to police headquarters, where he reported that Harris had assaulted him. Police said there was blood on Rahmaan's shirt and pants and he had a head injury. Rahmaan said he went to Harris' home to get some pictures and other belongings when the couple got into a fight. He told officers that during the fight, Harris started throwing things at him and when he tried to stop her, she stabbed him twice in the head with scissors. Harris was being held without bail Saturday night in the Pulaski County jail.

