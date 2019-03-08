School health course gets Senate backing

The Senate on Thursday approved a bill that would require a public school health course for grades seven through 12 that has evidence-based instruction.

Subjects would be mental health; substance abuse and addiction; diet and obesity; tobacco use prevention and cessation; and teenage pregnancy prevention.

The teenage pregnancy prevention curriculum also would address sexually transmitted infections, abstinence and contraception, and consent and healthy relationships.

[RELATED: Complete Democrat-Gazette coverage of the Arkansas Legislature]

The Senate approved Senate Bill 304 by Sen. Will Bond, D-Little Rock, 29-3 and sent it to the House.

Under the bill, a parent or guardian may submit a written request for his child to be excused from all or part of the curriculum.

The course would start in the 2019-20 school year.

-- Michael R. Wickline