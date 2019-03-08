School-lunch debt measure advances

The Senate on Thursday approved a bill, 29-3, that would prohibit schools from stigmatizing students who have outstanding school-lunch debts.

House Bill 1356 by Rep. Andy Davis, R-Little Rock, would ban schools from forcing students who owe money for past meals to wear wristbands, get hand stamps or sit in a separate section of the cafeteria.

Davis told a House committee last month that the problem wasn't pervasive, but there were a handful of incidents of students stigmatized because of their parents' failure to pay for school lunches.

HB1356 also would direct the state Department of Education to develop "best practices" for districts to collect student-meal debts.

-- Michael R. Wickline