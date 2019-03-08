Senate OKs recess by April 12, May end

The Senate on Thursday approved House Concurrent Resolution 1006, under which the House and Senate may recess April 12 -- if not earlier -- and reconvene before noon May 6 to take care of matters such as fixing bills or overriding any vetoes. The session would then adjourn.

If lawmakers can get their work done earlier than April 12, they can recess earlier, Senate Rules Committee Chairman Bruce Maloch, D-Magnolia, told senators.

Today is the 54th day of the 92nd General Assembly's regular session.

April 12 would be the 89th day. The General Assembly met in regular session for 96 days in 2011, 101 days in 2013, 82 days in 2015 and 86 days in 2017. (Fiscal sessions, in even-numbered years, are of shorter duration.)

The Senate and House already have approved House Concurrent Resolution 1007, under which they would recess at the close of business March 20 and resume work March 25. That break coincides with many school districts' spring breaks.

-- Michael R. Wickline