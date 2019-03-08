Support builds for Nolan Richardson Court

Chuck "Pigskin Preacher" Monan preaches lessons based on scripture about leading a biblical life in today's world.

Like all great preachers, he's nonjudgmental, unbiased and embraces everyone regardless of race, creed or color.

Chuck came to mind when the news release arrived that said the University of Arkansas -- particularly Chancellor Joe Steinmetz and Athletic Director Hunter Yurachek -- had petitioned the UA board of trustees to name the basketball court in Bud Walton Arena after Nolan Richardson.

Steinmetz was at Indiana -- a bit ironic since its basketball program mirrors the issues of Razorbacks basketball -- and Yurachek was a senior associate AD at Western Carolina in Cullowhee, N.C., when Richardson was fired, sued the school and held a news conference that made it sound like Fayetteville was about to be hit with the second coming of the desegregation of Little Rock Central High.

So their forgiveness was not necessary, but Steinmetz and Yurachek would not make a bold move like this without testing the waters.

Steinmetz almost took on the board of trustees over the firing of Jeff Long, but he's a quick learner and fired Long.

Forgiveness from outsiders and the media was not needed.

The forgiveness that really mattered in this case is that of the Razorback Nation. Without the fans, there are no Razorback athletics.

At Saturday's game, a longtime acquaintance loudly demanded to know who were the few boosters standing in the way of the court being dedicated to Richardson. He apparently had hoped it would happen that day, when the 1994 national championship team was there to be lifted on high one more time for the 25th anniversary celebration.

While that would have been the worst day to do it because it would have taken away from the players, emotions had begun to run high on this debate.

There are staunch supporters for the Nolan Richardson Court, and there are some who may have forgiven but not forgotten how they felt their university was treated.

Richardson hasn't apologized for his actions and most likely won't. If he has any regrets, he keeps them to himself, but he did take Razorback basketball to its greatest glory -- three Final Fours in six years and a national championship.

It is now 17 years since those days raged from Lexington, Ky., to Fayetteville that led to Richardson getting the money he demanded for his job. He stayed away from the UA for a long time, but these days Richardson comes to Bud Walton. Mike Anderson, his former assistant, is the head coach.

Not sure how much the man can soften, but he thoroughly enjoyed Saturday's ceremony, probably much more than the actual championship 25 years earlier when the NCAA Tournament stage became his campaign headquarters as he spoke passionately against the injustices he felt he had suffered in life.

All of that was a long time ago. He took Arkansas to 13 NCAA Tournaments in 17 seasons. In the 17 years since, the Razorbacks have been to only six. His school record for wins is 389 with 169 losses. The record in the last 17 years is 317-330.

Perhaps the time is right for the sweetness of forgiveness.

Most likely the decision has been made. Steinmetz and Yurachek would not put the board in this situation without some reassurance that the board will approve the motion.

Some time next season, expect a softly smiling Richardson to be on the court with head Coach Anderson and players from those 17 years behind him when they unveil Nolan Richardson Court.

