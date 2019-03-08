Thursday's sports transactions

BASEBALL
American League
SEATTLE MARINERS -- Assigned RHPs Nabil Crismatt and Tayler Scott, C Cal Raleigh and OF Eric Filia to their minor league camp.
National League
COLORADO ROCKIES -- Signed C Tom Murphy, LHPs Kyle Freeland and Harrison Musgrave; INFs Josh Fuentes, Garrett Hampson, Ryan McMahon, and Pat Valaika; OFs Noel Cuevas, David Dahl, Yonathan Daza, Sam Hilliard, Raimel Tapia, and Mike Tauchman; Yency Almonte, Ryan Castellani, Carlos Estevez, Rayan Gonzalez, Jeff Hoffman, DJ Johnson, Justin Lawrence, German Marquez, Antonio Senzatela, and Jesus Tinoco to one-year contracts.
LOS ANGELES DODGERS -- Claimed LHP Donnie Hart from Baltimore. Designated RHP Josh Fields for assignment.
NEW YORK METS -- Agreed to terms with OF Carlos Gomez on a minor league contract.
FOOTBALL
NFL
BALTIMORE RAVENS -- Signed TE Nick Boyle to a three-year contract.
CINCINNATI BENGALS -- Named Mark Duffner senior defensive assistant coach and Gerald Chatman defensive assistant coach.
DALLAS COWBOYS -- Re-signed LB Justin March-Lillard and S Darian Thompson.
DENVER BRONCOS -- Re-signed LS Casey Kreiter to a one-year contract. Released S Darian Stewart.
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS -- Re-signed LS Matt Overton.
MIAMI DOLPHINS -- Released DE Andre Branch and G Ted Larsen.
NEW YORK GIANTS -- Re-signed K Aldrick Rosas.
PITTSBURGH STEELERS -- Signed C Maurkice Pouncey and G Ramon Foster.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS -- Declined the contract option for WR Pierre Garçon.
Canadian Football League
MONTREAL ALOUETTES -- Signed WR Alex Morrison and OL Jarvis Harrison to one-year contracts.
HOCKEY
American Hockey League
AHL -- Suspended San Antonio F Jordan Nolan two games for a charging incident in a March 5 game against Chicago.
HARTFORD WOLF PACK -- Signed F Terrence Wallin to a professional tryout agreement.
SOCCER
Major League Soccer
FC CINCINNATI -- Placed D Blake Smith on waivers.
LOS ANGELES FC -- Loaned D Lamar Batista to Phoenix (USL).
NEW MEXICO UNITED -- Signed M Tommy Madden and D Manny Padilla. Fresno FC at Isotopes Park.
VANCOUVER WHITECAPS -- Signed G Thomas Hasal to a two-year contract.
COLLEGE
FORDHAM -- Named Jenn Thomas women's assistant rowing coach.
KENT STATE -- Announced the retirement of golf coach Herb Page at the end of the season.
MIAMI -- Promoted David Cooney to director of recruiting; Joel Rodriguez to senior offensive quality control analyst; Mike Zuckerman to senior defensive quality control analyst; DeMarcus Van Dyke to assistant director of recruiting; and Tyler Stevens to coordinator in the player personnel department. Named Andy Vaughn director of player personnel; Jesse Stone and David Parker offensive quality control coaches; Jesse Byrd defensive quality control coach; Jorge Baez director of player development; and Alex Devine assistant director of player development.
