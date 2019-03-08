Thursday's sports transactions

BASEBALL

American League

SEATTLE MARINERS -- Assigned RHPs Nabil Crismatt and Tayler Scott, C Cal Raleigh and OF Eric Filia to their minor league camp.

National League

COLORADO ROCKIES -- Signed C Tom Murphy, LHPs Kyle Freeland and Harrison Musgrave; INFs Josh Fuentes, Garrett Hampson, Ryan McMahon, and Pat Valaika; OFs Noel Cuevas, David Dahl, Yonathan Daza, Sam Hilliard, Raimel Tapia, and Mike Tauchman; Yency Almonte, Ryan Castellani, Carlos Estevez, Rayan Gonzalez, Jeff Hoffman, DJ Johnson, Justin Lawrence, German Marquez, Antonio Senzatela, and Jesus Tinoco to one-year contracts.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS -- Claimed LHP Donnie Hart from Baltimore. Designated RHP Josh Fields for assignment.

NEW YORK METS -- Agreed to terms with OF Carlos Gomez on a minor league contract.

FOOTBALL

NFL

BALTIMORE RAVENS -- Signed TE Nick Boyle to a three-year contract.

CINCINNATI BENGALS -- Named Mark Duffner senior defensive assistant coach and Gerald Chatman defensive assistant coach.

DALLAS COWBOYS -- Re-signed LB Justin March-Lillard and S Darian Thompson.

DENVER BRONCOS -- Re-signed LS Casey Kreiter to a one-year contract. Released S Darian Stewart.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS -- Re-signed LS Matt Overton.

MIAMI DOLPHINS -- Released DE Andre Branch and G Ted Larsen.

NEW YORK GIANTS -- Re-signed K Aldrick Rosas.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS -- Signed C Maurkice Pouncey and G Ramon Foster.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS -- Declined the contract option for WR Pierre Garçon.

Canadian Football League

MONTREAL ALOUETTES -- Signed WR Alex Morrison and OL Jarvis Harrison to one-year contracts.

HOCKEY

American Hockey League

AHL -- Suspended San Antonio F Jordan Nolan two games for a charging incident in a March 5 game against Chicago.

HARTFORD WOLF PACK -- Signed F Terrence Wallin to a professional tryout agreement.

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

FC CINCINNATI -- Placed D Blake Smith on waivers.

LOS ANGELES FC -- Loaned D Lamar Batista to Phoenix (USL).

NEW MEXICO UNITED -- Signed M Tommy Madden and D Manny Padilla. Fresno FC at Isotopes Park.

VANCOUVER WHITECAPS -- Signed G Thomas Hasal to a two-year contract.

COLLEGE

FORDHAM -- Named Jenn Thomas women's assistant rowing coach.

KENT STATE -- Announced the retirement of golf coach Herb Page at the end of the season.

MIAMI -- Promoted David Cooney to director of recruiting; Joel Rodriguez to senior offensive quality control analyst; Mike Zuckerman to senior defensive quality control analyst; DeMarcus Van Dyke to assistant director of recruiting; and Tyler Stevens to coordinator in the player personnel department. Named Andy Vaughn director of player personnel; Jesse Stone and David Parker offensive quality control coaches; Jesse Byrd defensive quality control coach; Jorge Baez director of player development; and Alex Devine assistant director of player development.

Sports on 03/08/2019