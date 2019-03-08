Top Texas prospect believes Morris will turn Hogs around

— Highly recruited receiver-running back EJ Smith believes coach Chad Morris will have Arkansas back to its winning ways in the future.

“Coach Morris built SMU when he was there,” Smith said. “He helped them become a better team and so now he’s at Arkansas and I know he’ll be able to in the upcoming years.”

Smith, 5-11, 200 of Dallas Jesuit, has scholarship offers from Arkansas, Alabama, Stanford, LSU, Ole Miss,Ohio State, Texas A&M, Florida, Michigan and numerous others.

He’s being recruited by associate head coach and running backs coach Jeff Traylor

“It’s cool, we talk frequently,” said Smith of his relationship with Traylor. “He came by the school a couple months ago.”

Smith, who was the District 9-6A Offensive Newcomer of the Year as a sophomore, was one of the more consistent performers at receiver at the Dallas The Opening Regional at The Star on Sunday. He rushed 154 times for 890 yards, 12 touchdowns and had 40 receptions for 478 yards and 5 touchdowns as a junior.

He’s the son of Dallas Cowboys running back and NFL Hall of Famer Emmitt Smith. Like his father, Smith doesn’t talk much about himself.

“I don’t like to talk about what I do well,” Smith said. “My footwork is alright. Probably one of the good traits is able being able to run routes. Even though it isn't great yet, it’s good right now.”

ESPN rates him a 4-star prospect, No. 10 wide receiver and No. 65 overall prospect in the nation.

Smith was considering a visit to Arkansas for Saturday, but is unable to make it. Visiting later is a possibility. He’s grateful to be raised in a football family.

“My dad and God gave me the gifts,” Smith said. “So now I have to prove that it’s me playing on the field and not my dad. That's why I play two positions so I can show both sides.”